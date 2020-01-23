LINKS Meghan Edmonds threesomes, RIP Mr. Peanut, Clinton vs. Sanders part two…

REALITY TEA – Just when you thought you’d heard the last of the Meghan Edmonds threesomes, the gossip cycle pulls you back in. Meghan is trying to get public opinion back on her side by crying foul over a discussion — on her own podcast — of the threesomes she and Jim Edmonds had. Meghan says she feels “like a target” now, which, maybe stop giving the story oxygen by addressing it on your many public venues, then?
THE BLAST – Planters Peanuts is trying to drum up social media chatter by releasing its Super Bowl ad way early. In the ad, Mr. Peanut gets killed in pretty standard action movie fashion (falling off a cliff onto an exploding car). I can’t help wondering if they would have blown more minds by releasing the commercial during the actual game itself
CELEBITCHY – Hillary Clinton is petty as hell
JEZEBEL – Good story; strong headline: “This Woman Used a Louis Vuitton Purse to Make a Prosthetic Leg”
LAINEY GOSSIP – No one involved with Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie is enthusiastic about it, least of all Craig himself. The more press for this movie I see the more interested in its publicity tour, already far more intricate and entertaining than the movie itself could ever hope to be
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – “More Details Emerge About Jen Harley’s Alleged Attack on Jersey Shore Ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro”
GO FUG YOURSELF – “We Had a Tube Top AND a Formal Sports Bra at the SAGs”
THE BLEMISH – Selena Gomez bought a ton of copies of her new album to get it to #1 (a plan that worked), then…both admitted she had done it and that it was a desperate move? I can almost — almost — respect the admission, though that doesn’t make it any less desperate
VOX – The Trump impeachment proceedings continue to be of the “Pants On Fire” variety
DLISTED – The upcoming American Crime Story: Impeachment will feature Billy Eichner as arch-conservative gossip columnist Matt Drudge. Hopefully Eichner does his best impression of Brandon Scott Jones playing a dead gossip columnist test subject on this season of The Good Place, because it’s going to be impossible to see that character any other way
