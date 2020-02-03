MY 600 LB LIFE Angie J today: Confirms follow-up episode; accuses producers of reality TV fakery

Controversial My 600 Lb Life cast member Angie J will indeed be appearing in a new episode, although she may be setting herself up for an even rougher time than in her debut. Our update on My 600 Lb Life Angie J today includes not only her Where Are They Now? confirmation, but the news that Angie has leveled several accusations of reality TV fakery at the producers responsible for her first episode.
As we wrote in an earlier update on Angie’s story, the Season 7 star was one of the most reviled cast members to appear on the show last year. Her drug use and stalled weight loss progress (Angie lost a total of 48 pounds from her peak weight of 643), essentially painted a target on her back. And her controversial GoFundMe didn’t do Angie any favors.
But Angie has also been claiming for months that she’s not the same person she was before. We were the first to report Angie’s post-episode claim that she’s been approved for weight loss surgery. And we can now confirm that My 600 Lb Life Angie J today will feature in a Where Are They Now? follow-up, potentially as early as this year.
Angie confirmed her new episode in a recent chat with fans. (Unfortunately, the video isn’t embeddable, but you can stream it here.) Among other relevant tidbits: Angie is still living in Houston; she insists viewers will be surprised by what they see the second time around (“My story’s not over yet. Keep watching”); and she promises she makes better decisions in the new episode (“I mean, I’m not perfect. Who is?”).
Angie also had some words specifically for the haters who follow her across her social media pages. “I don’t seek these people out; they seek me out, to run their mouths,” Angie said. “They’re bored. Bullies. They think they know me — and they don’t. I’ve learned to look over it.”
But the real fireworks of the live stream came when Angie was asked about some of the discrepancies in her debut episode’s arc — specifically, with regard to the fights between herself and Desiree. The observation resulted in Angie’s longest and most detailed response, and saw her both cut herself off and allege that My 600 Lb Life‘s producers — who have been in headlines defending against other allegations late — were responsible for generating more drama than was actually present.
Here’s the complete response from My 600 Lb Life Angie J today, regarding how she says the producers influenced her episode:
I can’t even really comment on that without maybe getting myself in trouble. You guys heard what you heard, and you heard it put together the way it was put together….Producers, cameramen, other people putting themselves in between [my arguments with Desiree], it would have been over in five minutes. But because of those other people not letting us talk…it was blown completely out of proportion. And then it was pieced together from other things. So, I can’t even answer that, for real, without saying what I could probably say and get myself into trouble.
Elsewhere, when asked how much longer she would be under contract, Angie revealed that she isn’t sure. “I asked the same question,” Angie said. “and I was told there’s no specific date. Probably when my Where Are They Now airs, I’ll probably be let go then.”
The photo of Angie J at the top of the article is a screengrab from her livestream, as well as the most recent image of herself that Angie has made public. Over the past few months, she’s shared a couple of other shots; here’s one from early summer 2019:
And here’s another, which Angie shared just before Thanksgiving:
Finally, it looks like the infamous My 600 Lb Life Angie J GoFundMe is finally closed. Angie appeared to be in dire need of a cash infusion this past September, when she said she’d suffered the loss of all her belongings due to an apartment flood while Angie was hospitalized:
Since then, though, the fundraiser has been stopped. In total, Angie raised $242 of her $1,200 goal.
Until Angie’s new episode airs, you can keep up with her on her official fan page. And her My 600 Lb Life debut remains available for streaming.
(Photo credits: My 600 Lb Life Angie J today via Facebook)
John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. Tips: E-mail john@starcasm.net or Twitter @john_starcasm.