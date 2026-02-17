Monty Lopez, the father of pop star and influencer Addison Rae, was arrested in Louisiana for exposing himself in a public setting.



Although he was arrested a year ago, and the incident happened a year before that, this is the first time his arrest has been publicly reported on. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Monty, whose birth name is Manolito Juan Lopez, was arrested on July 27, 2025.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office alleges that he exposed his genitals and pubic hair “in a public place or place open to public view” with the intent of arousing sexual desire or in a manner deemed patently offensive. The incident reportedly took place nearly a year earlier, on August 31, 2024.

The charges against Lopez are listed as felony obscenity and a sex crime. His bond was set at $2,500, and he has pleaded not guilty. A hearing is currently scheduled for March 19, and prosecutors have recommended a sentence of one year of hard labor if he is convicted.

The arrest marks the latest controversy surrounding Lopez, who shares three children, including Addison, with ex-wife Sheri Easterling. The pair originally married in 2004, divorced during Addison’s childhood, remarried in 2017, and ultimately split again in 2022 after Easterling alleged infidelity.

In 2022, he was accused of having a five-month extramarital affair with a woman named Renée Ash, who claimed he misled her into believing he was in the process of divorcing his wife, Sheri Easterling. Ash alleged the relationship was serious, saying Lopez discussed building a future together and even having children.

The scandal deepened when multiple women, including one reportedly as young as 19, later claimed Lopez had flirted with them, and a video allegedly showed him touching another woman inappropriately. Ash ultimately ended the relationship after learning about the other accusations.

More recently, Lopez made headlines for his whirlwind romance with Kaitlyn Nicole Robins. The two married in Las Vegas in October 2025 after meeting at a bar in Louisiana only 2 weeks prior.