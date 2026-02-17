Blindsided: Actor Quinton Aaron found out his wife isn’t his legal wife after serious health crisis

Actor Quinton Aaron, who played Michael Oher in “The Blind Side,” is currently recovering from a serious health crisis. When he regained consciousness, he found our his “wife,” Margarita, was legally married to someone else, and that he had never been legally married to her.

In late January 2026, Quinton was hospitalized after collapsing at his Atlanta home with sudden leg paralysis. Doctors determined he was suffering from a severe blood infection and a spinal stroke, which required life support. Thankfully, Quinton is making progress in his recovery; he has regained sensation in his legs and is participating in mental exercises such as writing and solving puzzles. His family reports that he is now conscious, alert, and able to interact with approved visitors.

Unfortunately, now that he has recovered, Quinton has learned some unsettling information about his relationship. While Quinton was hospitalized, a woman named Margarita claimed to be his wife and began making medical decisions for him. However, Quinton’s family disputes this, stating that Margarita is legally married to another man and that she and Quinton have never been legally married. Her daughter and niece have confirmed these claims.

Margarita maintains they are “spiritually married,” which Quinton’s family does not recognize. As a result, Margarita has been barred from visiting Aaron in the hospital.

The Aaron family has expressed remorse for not confronting Margarita’s involvement sooner. They have now put safeguards in place to ensure only authorized individuals are involved in Quinton’s medical care and have appointed a family spokesperson to communicate updates about his condition. Quinton himself has said he will share his side of the story after he has fully recovered.