One of the sure-to-be messiest divorces in reality television history is back on! The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kroy Biermann has once again filed for divorce from his wife of nearly 12 years, Kim Zolciak!
Kroy filed a Petition For Divorce in Fulton County Superior Court earlier today. The new filing comes a little more than three months after the couple’s previous divorce filings on May 8 of this year. (“Filings” is plural because Kroy and Kim both filed on the same day.)
The divorce got very nasty very fast as there were accusations of Kroy smoking weed and Kim being addicted to gambling. While back in the media spotlight, it was revealed the couple owes the IRS more than a million dollars. In addition, the couple has been sued individually in civil court at least four times for allegedly owing money.
Kroy and Kim divorce details
In the new divorce filing, Kroy Biermann states “the marriage is irretrievably broken” as the justification for the divorce.
The former NFL star pulls no punches in regards to custody of the couple’s four youngest children, Kroy, Kash, Kaia and Kane. According to the filing, Kroy “seeks the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody of said minor children.”
As you would expect given that Kroy is asking for full custody, he also asks for child support from Kim.
In addition to custody of the kids, Kroy is also looking to take the couple’s Alpharetta mansion. “Petitioner shows that he should be awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession of the marital residence,” the filing states.
If Kroy does get the house in the divorce, he doesn’t want Kim anywhere near it. “Petitioner shows that Respondent should be restrained and enjoined from coming about the marital residence after she vacates.”
Kroy also asks for an equitable split of property and debt as well as temporary and permanent alimony.
Here is an excerpt from the divorce filing summarizing what Kroy is asking for in the divorce:
This divorce is sure to get very messy very quickly yet again, so stay tuned!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com