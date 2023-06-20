James Duggar shades sisters in Father’s Day tribute to Jim Bob

James Duggar posted a sentimental tribute to 19 Kids and Counting star Jim Bob Duggar that seemingly shades his more liberated sisters.
The Duggar family has been in the news lately more than ever, despite their reality show 19 Kids and Counting being cancelled in 2015 because of eldest brother Josh Duggar’s involvement in several uncompromising activities.
The series followed Jim Bob and Michelle as they navigated life with 19 children who are all homeschooled and raised under the controversial teachings of the Institute in Basic Life Principles.
The religious fundamentalist group, which some refer to as a cult, is a strict Christian organization of whose dark secrets were recently exposed by the Amazon Prime documentary Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.
Jill Dillard and Cousin Amy Duggar King both participated in the docuseries, which paints their family in a horrible light, however not ALL of the Duggar children are on board with the smear campaign.
James’ tribute to Jim Bob
James Duggar, who is number 13 in line, posted a glowing review of his father Jim Bob for Father’s Day 2023.
Along with several photos of the two together was a caption that makes fans wonder if he is “throwing shade” at his more liberated family members who are currently critiquing their upbringing.
The line “regardless of what anyone may say” has fans curious as to who he is is pointing his finger at.
Duggar kids feuding?
This isn’t the first time that there has been disagreement among the Duggar kids. Jill Dillard recently posted information about her upcoming tell-all memoir Counting the Cost and got some kick back from another one of her brothers.
Jed Duggar “liked” several non-flattering comments in Dillard’s Instagram post, and even clapped back with his own commentary that no one “knows what they’re talking about.”
Jill’s book is expected to be even more scathing that her sister Jinger’s Becoming Free Indeed, based on her participation in the aforementioned documentary.
So far it looks like the Duggar men are siding with their parents, and the Duggar girls are using their new found freedom to speak out! Only time will tell what the true story is.
