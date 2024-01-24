After a verrrrrrrrrry long wait, Love During Lockup, Love After Lockup, and Life After Lockup couple Michael Persaud and Justine Persaud are FINALLY able to reveal their baby girl!
The reveal came in the form of a Life After Lockup preview clip shared by Justine and Michael on Instagram moments ago. The video is of the delivery and the caption reveals their daughter’s name is Manhattan Barbie Persaud.
Here’s the video and the couple’s caption:
Well after all the waiting here she is 💗 thank you everyone for your patience, understanding and love. #finally #manhattan #barbie @manhattanbarbie_ we love you 👑
The Persauds added more information in the comments, including the fact that Manhattan is already six months old!
“Hey everyone finally I can update you,” their comment begins. “Manhattan aka Matty is now 6 months old and already pulling up to stand in her crib.”
Justine and Michael then thanked everyone for their patience and confirmed that they were previously unable to reveal Manhattan due to their contract with the show. “I just want to say thank you to everyone for understanding our contractual obligations and for your patience. From our family to you WE APPRECIATE YOU ❤️”
Neither Justine nor Michael have shared the inspiration for the name choice. I can’t help but think it was inspired by the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon last year, with Manhattan taken from Oppenheimer‘s Manhattan Project, and Barbie taken from, well, Barbie.
In the comments of a previous Instagram post, Justine confirmed that she gave birth to Manhattan in a hospital located in Altoona, Pennsylvania.
As revealed on the current season of Life After Lockup, the Persauds’ plan to be in Las Vegas for the birth of their child was derailed due to a delay with Michael’s parole paperwork. It’s assumed the couple (and Manhattan) have since relocated to Las Vegas.
As Starcasm was the first to reveal, Justine and her mother purchased a five bedroom, three bathroom house near Las Vegas in June of 2023. According to property records, they are currently still the owners.
Did Michael and Justine actually buy a house in Las Vegas? They sure did! We shared all the details on their $485,000 home back in July.
LINK: https://t.co/QPFBGs8eUO#LoveAfterLockup #LifeAfterLockup
— Starcasm (@starcasm) January 6, 2024
Congratulations to Justine and Michael! We look forward to meeting Manhattan on Life After Lockup! New episodes air Friday nights at 9/8c on WE tv!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com