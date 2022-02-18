LOVE DURING LOCKUP Haley DWI arrest details EXCLUSIVE

As we previously reported, Love During Lockup star Haley was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in 2018. We’ve since obtained the police report from the incident and can share additional information about her arrest.
According to the police report, Haley was pulled over at 2:35AM on the morning of January 20, 2018 after she was observed driving the wrong way on a one way street in downtown Denton, Texas. The officer turned his vehicle’s lights on and attempted a traffic stop.
“The vehicle seemed to have a delayed response when pulling over,” the officer notes.
The officer was able to identify Haley as the driver. “When Haley rolled down the window I could immediately smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” he wrote in the report. Haley admitted to the officer that she had consumed one beer and “had taken a Xanax in the morning.”
The officer administered a series of field sobriety tests, including horizontal gaze nystagmus, walk and turn, and one leg stand. From the report:
During the HGN test I observed that Haley was swaying. I had also observed that she had dilated pupils and even when I shined my light into her eyes.
I conducted the Walk and Turn test with Haley and she stated she understood the instructions. Haley showed a total of 7 out of 8 clues. Haley had to be reminded to turn around after the nine steps and to do nine more.
I conducted the One Leg Stand test with Haley and she stated she understood the instructions. Haley showed a total of 3 out of 4 clues: Sways while balancing, uses arms to balance, and puts foot down.
Haley stated that she thinks she is good to drive home. She stated that she would not drive though if she had her daughter in the car.
On an intoxication scale of 0-10, Haley rated herself a 5. 0 being completely sober and 10 the most intoxicated.
I placed Haley under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated and into double locked handcuffs.
The officer states Haley said “daughter,” but I assume she either said son or perhaps child or kid. As Love During Lockup viewers are aware, Haley has a son named Hendrix.
Haley consented to a blood test, and she was taken to a local hospital to have her blood drawn. She was then taken to Denton County Jail. The blood test came back with a BAC level of more than the Texas legal limit of .15.
After a drawn out court process, Haley was eventually convicted in July of 2019. She was sentenced to 13 days in jail with one day credit for time served.
Haley revealed on Love During Lockup that she was seriously injured in a car accident that resulted in her getting a large monetary settlement. That accident was not related to her DWI. The car accident that resulted in Haley’s injuries was on August 31, 2020.
