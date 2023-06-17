90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Meisha Johnson is no stranger to the small screen. Prior to her living room conversion that resulted in her becoming a devout member (and employee) of the Roman Catholic Church, Meisha was a reporter for multiple news stations in Minnesota and Pennsylvania.
“For many years I worked as an on-air journalist,” Meisha revealed in her Before the 90 Days intro clip. Most recently, and most famously, Meisha was a traffic reporter for CBS 3 in Philadelphia.
Meisha started the job in mid-2015 and left three years later in August of 2018. I found a video of Meisha doing a wintery traffic report for CBS 3 in March of 2018:
And here is Meisha’s farewell message from her last day at CBS 3:
In Meisha’s Before the 90 Days intro, she shows off a revealing dress that she wore to an event for the sexiest singles in Philadelphia. Not only was Meisha in attendance at the event, she was the covergirl for the Philadelphia Daily News‘ “Hottest Singles” issue that the event was for!
And here’s Meisha rockin’ the side boob dress from her intro at the event:
Prior to her stint in Philadelphia, Meisha worked numerous jobs — including handling traffic duties for Fox 9 in Minneapolis. We tracked down a clip of a typical day for Meisha on the Fox 9 set, recorded in March of 2015:
And here’s a demo reel featuring Meisha’s time reporting on traffic in Minnesota:
In addition to her traffic duties, Meisha frequently appeared on multiple nationally syndicated PowerSports programs on Fox Sports. She was also rather well known for her work announcing for Snocross, ATV and Supercross motorcycle races — including a gig with Sled Head 24/7.
For those of you who want to know what Meisha was like as a host and announcer, as opposed to a traffic reporter, we found a Meisha Johnson demo reel highlighting her hosting skills!
And if you’re curious to see more videos of Meisha Johnson as a reporter, host, and announcer, they are very easy to find by simply searching YouTube.
To find out how Meisha’s relationship with her 46-year-old Israeli Catholic virgin Nicola pans out, be sure to tune in for new episodes of 90 day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airing Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC!
