LOVE AFTER LOCKUP LaTisha Collier sentenced to prison for theft and forgery

Love During Lockup and Life After Lockup star LaTisha Collier was sentenced to prison in Iowa District Court earlier today. A report from someone at the hearing says LaTisha received 15 years.

The report comes from Colleen Miller, a former client of LaTisha’s tax business who recently won a civil suit against LaTisha for breach of contract. Colleen shared the following update on Facebook:

LaTisha was sentenced to 15 years, she does not qualify for good time until a minimum of 3 years￼. The courts do not find her taking accountability and she was taken into custody. There was an FBI agent there and he said they will be taking over the cases very soon❣️ #Finally #True #Justice

As Starcasm previously reported, LaTisha was to be sentenced as a habitual offender due to her prior felony convictions as part of her plea deal. According to Iowa statute, that would mean a minimum of three years in prison before LaTisha would be eligible for parole.

Starcasm has been working to confirm LaTisha’s prison sentence and will update as soon as we have that confirmation.

We can confirm LaTisha was sentenced to prison and was taken into custody and booked into the Scott County Jail awaiting transfer to Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville. Below is her latest mug shot photo:

According to Amber reports that LaTisha is currently pregnant.

As Starcasm previously reported, LaTisha tried to have her sentencing continued because of a medical issue that requires her to have biweekly appointments until mid-February of 2026. The motion was to be heard at LaTisha’s sentencing today, so I’m sure the subject of LaTisha’s medical condition was discussed.

UPDATE – LaTisha’s husband Keith Collier seemed to confirm LaTisha is currently pregnant by sharing two photos of her with what appears to be a large baby bump. In addition to the photos, Keith also shared his statement declaring he is standing beside LaTisha while she serves out her sentence:

Numerous non-inmate cast members in the Love After Lockup franchise have been arrested and spent time in jail, but LaTisha is the first to go to prison.

LaTisha pleaded guilty in April to felony theft and felony forgery charges from 2024 and 2025. The 2024 theft charge was due to LaTisha keeping money from a client of her tax business meant to pay for taxes that were owed by the client.

The 2025 felony forgery charge stemmed from LaTisha using a former client’s identity to rent a house she was unable to qualify for on her own. The lady whose identity LaTisha stole was later sue for eviction after LaTisha fell behind on rent.

As a result of LaTisha’s plea deal, a 2025 felony identity theft charge and 2025 misdemeanor marijuana possession charge were dismissed.

Unfortunately for the Collier family, LaTisha’s husband Keith Collier is still facing six drug-related felony charges after multiple arrests late last year. It’s unclear who will be taking care of their children if Keith is also sent back to prison.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com