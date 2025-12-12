LOVE DURING LOCKUP Season 5 cast photos, bios & trailer

Love During Lockup is returning for its fifth season on Friday, January 16 at 8/7c!

WE TV made the announcement with a press release earlier today, accompanied by a VERY dramatic preview trailer featuring all of the couples to be featured this season! The only person missing is one side of a love triangle.

Below is the preview trailer, followed by bios for each of the couples and custom Starcasm graphics for the entire cast!

New Year, New Inmates, New Drama…

Love During Lockup Returns to We TV with a New Season Friday, January 16, Streaming Same Day on All Reality and AMC+

December 11, 2025 – We TV today released the trailer and key art for the sensational conversation starter, Love During Lockup, featuring six all-new couples, including the return of fan-favorite cast member, Monique. The popular docuseries returns Friday, January 16 at 8 PM ET/PT, with new episodes airing weekly on We TV and streaming on All Reality, AMC Networks’ new streaming service delivering the best in unscripted reality content and AMC+.

The prequel to Love After Lockup, Love During Lockup, follows six people outside of prison through the early stages of their romance with an inmate. From romantic letters and steamy phone calls to suspicious financial requests, family haters, and heartbreaking battles to bring them home. The show asks questions like, how do you stay human in the face of a dehumanizing system? How do you build love and trust when you have to live apart and behind bars? How do you keep the romance alive when every phone call has a price? And are these new lovers even who they say they are? Find out on the brand-new season of Love During Lockup.

MEET THE COUPLES:

EMILY AND JUSTIN



Single mother Emily works as a professional courtesan in Nevada, balancing motherhood, sex work, and a long-distance relationship with her incarcerated boyfriend, Justin. Her line of work is a constant source of tension in their relationship and when Justin discovers his parole has been denied, the relationship suffers even more heartache. Back in Pennsylvania, Emily is pulled deeper into Justin’s world, meeting with his grandmother and two of his exes, determined to come between them. With secrets and jealousy piling up while Justin spirals to accept his new fate inside, will Emily and Justin ever find their chance to be together?

CLICK HERE for a tragic spoiler for Emily and Justin. 🙏

KAYLEIGH AND MICHAEL



Former high school sweethearts, three-time divorcée Kayleigh and inmate Michael reconnected years later and decided to make things official with a marriage. Michael, who is committed to managing their money, doesn’t know that Kayleigh has maxed out multiple credit cards in both their names, overspending on Michael and not paying off debt. With feuding moms, concerned kids, and a long-awaited homecoming on the horizon, can their families put aside their differences and support the couple before Michael’s release?

AYESHA AND MIKHAEL



While searching for love online, Ayesha never expected to fall for big, burly, farmer Mikhael. But because he told her his release was just around the corner, Ayesha went all in. Having never met in person, Ayesha and her best friend go on a road trip that leads them down a mysterious path that slowly uncovers the truth about Mikhael’s family, his land, and his sentence. Will her determination pay off and win her man a chance at freedom, or will their relationship crumble under the weight?

MONIQUE AND TITUS



Since her split from Derek, Monique has undergone a major transformation — she lost 100 pounds, relocated to Ohio, and found a new love interest, Titus, whom she’s never met in person and who is currently incarcerated. The move hasn’t been easy, as Titus wants to keep tabs on Monique. After Titus admits he’s not certain of their future together, will Monique finally agree to meet Titus in person and put their issues behind them?

RICH AND FELICIA



Rich believes he’s found the woman of his dreams. For years, he had recurring dreams about a beautiful woman he loved, who happened to be incarcerated. Determined to find her, Rich searched online and stumbled across Felicia, who looked exactly like the woman from his visions. In prison since 17, Felicia hasn’t known adulthood on the outside and hasn’t been in a relationship since she was a teenager, while Rich has been married. With her release quickly approaching, will Rich and Felicia’s connection overcome their differences once they’re together on the outside?

GODDESS, DAMOND AND BONITA



Damond is a self-proclaimed player, even during his prison sentence. While incarcerated, he reconnected with his former hairstylist, Goddess, and they decided to leap into a new relationship. What Goddess doesn’t know is that Damond is still engaged to his baby’s mother, Bonita, who has been faithfully waiting for his release. He’s juggling both women because he can’t choose between them and wants them ALL to be together. With the help of his mother, he’s even staging two separate releases to keep up the ruse. However, Bonita has secrets of her own: she sold over $100,000 of Damond’s belongings. Will Damond be able to keep relationships with both women? Will he even be able to keep one?

Love During Lockup is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive Producers are Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, Sophie Mallam and Alan Madison.

The new streaming service All Reality features a bingeable catalogue of reality favorites from We TV and other AMC Networks’ brands, including Love After Lockup, The Braxtons, Mama June as well as compelling true crime series, including True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here, hosted by Hilarie Burton Morgan, with new episodes premiering every week. The service is priced at $4.99 a month and available with a subscription on Prime Video, with more platforms coming soon.

All Reality joins AMC Networks’ other successful targeted streaming services like AMC+ for high-quality scripted dramas, Acorn TV for international crime dramas and mysteries, Shudder for the best in horror and HIDIVE for anime.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com