The new reality series Prison Wives of TikTok was announced last month with the premiere scheduled to air July 21 on U&W and stream on U. The networks shared a preview trailer and multiple promotional clips just before the premiere date. Cast members Saffron Marie and Jacqui Alexander also did their part to promote the show.

Excited fans were disappointed when July 21 came and went and… no show. Prison Wives of TikTok did not air and was not available to stream when it was supposed to be.

WAS PRISON WIVES OF TIKTOK CANCELLED?

There have been no social media posts or statements from U, U&W, or Flicker Productions explaining why the show is not available. The companies have since removed all of their social media posts that mention the show.

The only confirmation potential fans have gotten that Prison Wives of TikTok was cancelled before it began was from cast member Saffron Marie.

Saffron posted a TikTok video on July 21 (the day the show was supposed to premiere) in response to a commenter asking, “What happened to The Prison Wives of TikTok?”

Saffron’s clip begins with her holding a bag of popcorn and exclaiming, “What’s that? They’re not airing it? What do you mean it’s cancelled?”

“It’s true,” Saffron continues. “I’m supposed to be on TV tonight. A big chunk out of my life was filmed, edited. I was on a bloody advert. And then they decided we’re not gonna show the show anymore.”

Saffron was surprised to be relieved after hearing the news. “This is your loss. The channel I’m speaking to you. Don’t tell me in three months time that Prison Wives of TikTok is coming back out and you want me to promo it because I ain’t doing it.”

The show has reportedly been filming some of the cast members for two years or more. Being unable to talk about things happening on camera over a period of years can be crippling to a content creator like Saffron, who makes her living filming things that are going on in her life. It’s a similar situation with the other cast members because that is the whole concept of the show.

More from Saffron:

There is things that I want to do with social media that I have never allowed myself to do because of this lingering TV thing. Well you know what? F**k it. It didn’t happen. The show is boring anyway. I got arrested with my partner. I rebuilt my life. I’m a midnight ballerina. I finessed men. I built career on social media. And then I got a BBL. That’s basically the whole show.

Saffron’s full video, which includes details on her new project about midnight ballerinas:

Starcasm will continue to monitor this story and will update this post if there is an official statement(s) about Prison Wives of TikTok being cancelled (or not).

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com