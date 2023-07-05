Happily ever afters are relatively few and far between for the Love After Lockup franchise. However, Love During Lockup Season 2 couple Justine and Michael Persaud (aka Montana Millz) appear to be defying the odds!
In addition to expecting their first child together (I believe it’s their eighth total?) any day now, Justine and Michael recently announced they purchased their first house!
Justine shared the news on Instagram on June 21. “Just closed on our first home together 🥹,” she captioned a gallery of two photos of herself and Michael. “We have achieved so much in just a few months😍 next stop 👩🏽🍼👩🏽🍼👩🏽🍼 #thepersauds.”
“I’m so glad we did it baby girl… you’re amazing!!” Michael replied in the comments. “Let’s keep crossing off this list!!”
Neither Justine nor Michael shared any additional details about their new home, including the state in which it is located.
Fans of Life After Lockup will recall Justine and Michael shopping for houses in Las Vegas after Justine’s daughter Kyllei was accepted to college there.
“Kyllei getting into college in Vegas definitely makes Las Vegas more appealing to me, so I have been researching neighborhoods that I want to live in that have really good school systems,” Justine said on the show.
During the same episode, Michael revealed that he and Justine had a budget of $600,000. “I’ve been incarcerated but my music hasn’t,” he explained. “My music has collected a lot of royalties. My sneakers have sold.”
Despite setting a budget of $600k, the 4,600-square-foot house Justine and Michael looked at on the show was just under $1.9 million. Michael balked at the price and argued with Justine that it was “way over budget.”
Justine was unmoved by Michael’s argument and explained why in a confessional:
The money part really doesn’t concern me, and that’s only because, you know, his career — it could be totally different next week. I think that this house is something great. And I think that it could be a good contender.
Justine and Michael Persaud house details
Starcasm has gotten the documents on Justine and Michael’s home purchase and we can share some exclusive details — including the location and whether or not the couple stayed under their $600,000 budget!
According to property records, the Persauds purchased a south Las Vegas house in June for $485,000. Actually, it wasn’t the “Persauds” as Michael’s name is not on the deed. The legal purchasers of the home were Justine and her mother, Sherry.
The house is just over 2,250 square feet with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The two-story home features a pool and spa in the back yard, and it has a terracotta tile roof that Justine mentioned she loved so much on the show.
The home was built in 2000 and includes a two-car garage that could comfortably fit one exotic sports car and one minivan.
Here are a few photos of Justine and Michael’s house from the listing:
Congratulations to the Persauds on their home purchase! It really does look like a beautiful house — and a fantastic place to raise a family! And speaking of family, Justine and Michael will officially be growing theirs any day (or any hour) now.
As mentioned above, Justine is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child, and she is ready to pop! Justine used those exact words to describe herself with an Instagram post on Tuesday celebrating her July 4 birthday:
Given that Michael’s name wasn’t on the deed for the house, you may be wondering whether or not Justine and Michael are still together. They DEFINITELY appear to be, based on social media!
Check out this Father’s day Instagram photo posted by Justine on June 18, followed by her caption and Michael’s comment:
JUSTINE: The journey to get to a man and father like you has taken me forever, honestly I never thought I’d find you. You make me feel so safe and loved and I never had that before💗 you came into my life when I needed you the most and you stuck it out through the hell just like I did. Sacrificing, hurting and waiting for those years to go by so we could finally be together 🥹 look at us now just a two and a half weeks away from having our first child together.. I can’t believe it’s all happening❤️ as I watch you being a dad to your children and stepping up for mine, I know our child is going to have one amazing father and for the first time I can relax confidently knowing I MADE THE RIGHT CHOICE. This post should have been up way earlier my love but I love you so much and I hope you had a wonderful day with all of the kids for the first time in years❤️ happy Father’s Day to the best of them all xo @therealmontanamillz
MICHAEL: Thank you so much for your kind words of acknowledgement. Sorry for my imperfections but they also make me who I am. You play a major role in how I perceive the world around us today and I wanna take the moment to thank you for all of your love, support and sacrifices you made that only you and I will ever know about. I love you Justine, thank you for being my best friend, my lover and a great wife!!!! Happy Father’s Day to you too😂 you’ve done a lot for the kids on your own you deserve this recognition!!🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌
Will Justine and Michael be back for another season of Life After Lockup? Justine seeeems to answer that question in the comments of her birthday post:
COMMENT: Omggg !!!! 💕💕💕 do we get to see your journey on the show !?! If so when the heck does it air 😩😩 the fans miss y’all!!!
JUSTINE: Aww we miss you guys too. Should be back end of summer ❤️
To wrap up this post, I’ll share what Justine and Michael wrote on Michael’s birthday in May:
JUSTINE: To the love of my life, finally we get to spend a birthday together. I remember when these were days far in the distance, only a “someday” to dream about. The past few years I’d cut you a cake and share it with the kids, you were so missed. I’d wonder heavily how you felt birthday after birthday in that miserable place.
Now that your home sometimes I find myself just staring at you smiling so grateful we made it, that we survived all that was set out to break us… we did it! You are a great partner and an amazing father, you have far exceeded my dreams.
Today you are celebrated my love. Happy birthday hunny. You make 36 look so damn good. Cheers to all of the amazing things ahead for you, just turn your head and I’ll be right there cheering you on. Have the best year of your life you deserve it- xo your wife @therealmontanamillz
MICHAEL: On this special day, as I celebrate another year of life, I find myself overwhelmed with gratitude for having you by my side. It is with immense joy and heartfelt appreciation that I take a moment to express how truly blessed I am to have a wife as wonderful, beautiful, and supportive as you.
From the very first day we met, you have brought a radiant light into my life. Your presence alone has the power to brighten even the darkest of days. Your smile can melt away any worries or troubles that I may be carrying. You possess a beauty that extends far beyond the physical realm, for it is your inner beauty, your kind heart, and your genuine soul that truly captivate me.
You have been my rock, my pillar of strength, and my unwavering support throughout our journey together. Your belief in me, even during moments of doubt, has been the fuel that propels me forward. Your unwavering encouragement has given me the confidence to chase my dreams, take risks, and reach for the stars. Your love has provided me with a safe haven, a place where I can always find solace and acceptance.
Your unwavering dedication and commitment to our relationship have made life so much easier and better for me. Through the ups and downs, the triumphs and challenges, you have remained steadfast, always by my side. Your ability to listen, understand, and provide comfort in times of need is a true testament to your selflessness and compassion. With you, I know that I am never alone; together, we can overcome any obstacle that comes our way. And today, on my birthday, I want to express my deepest gratitude for your heartfelt wishes. Your words touched my soul and filled my heart with overwhelming joy. Your thoughtfulness and attention to detail never cease to amaze me. The effort you put into making this day special for me is a reflection of your boundless love and the lengths you would go to make me happy.
Words alone cannot express the depths of my gratitude for having you as my wife. I am eternally grateful for the love we share, the memories we create, and the future we envision together. As we celebrate my birthday, I also celebrate you, for you are the greatest gift life has bestowed upon me.
Thank you, my love, for being the incredible woman that you are. I love you so much Justine!!! You have enriched my life beyond measure, and for that, I am forever thankful. Here’s to another year of love, laughter, and shared dreams.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com