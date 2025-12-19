LOVE DURING LOCKUP Monique’s new bf Titus held up a pizza joint at gunpoint EXCLUSIVE

WE TV recently announced the new season of Love During Lockup will include fan-favorite Monique Robinson dating a new inmate named Titus.

Monique dating another man in prison was a bit of a shock to many fans of the show given how disastrous her previous relationship with inmate Derek Warner turned out.

“I swore I’d never date another inmate,” Monique says in a Love During Lockup preview trailer included below. “But I lied,” she adds.

Later in the trailer, Monique proudly announces: “Titus is my soul mate.”

A producer asks Monique if there’s anything else she wants to add. “Leave short kings alone,” she says — clearly a dig at her ex, Derek.

DETAILS ON MONIQUE’S NEW INMATE TITUS

So, what’s the scoop on Monique’s new prison bae? What’s he serving time for, and how long was his sentence?

Starcasm can exclusively reveal Titus was sentenced to fifteen years in prison for robbing a pizza restaurant at gunpoint.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Titus and another man entered an Ohio pizza restaurant on February 20, 2012 brandishing firearms. They forced employees and customers to get down on the ground as they took cash and property from them and the cash register.

The duo reportedly made out with approximately $400 in cash and attempted to make their getaway in a car driven by a third man. The trio led police on a chase that ended when the robbers’ Chevrolet HHR crashing into a police cruiser on a residential cul de sac.

Police apprehended the other two suspects at the scene of the crash, but Titus managed to get away. Titus was arrested two months later.

TITUS PLEADS GUILTY, SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS

In November of 2012 Titus pleaded guilty to the following felony charges:

1 count of aggravated robbery (with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications) 3 counts of kidnapping

The judge sentenced Titus to 11 years in prison for each of the 4 felony charges, to be served concurrently (at the same time).

Titus was sentenced to 3 years and 1 year for the firearm and repeat violent offender specifications. Titus was required to serve those four years consecutively (not at the same time) and prior to the 11 years for the felonies. The result was 15 years in prison.

Not helping Titus at sentencing was the fact that he was on probation from a previous armed robbery conviction when he robbed the pizza restaurant.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com