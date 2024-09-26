Why are Southern Charm’s Craig Conover and Summer House’s Kyle Cooke feuding?

Southern Charm star Craig Conover is hinting there’s an epic fight in the new season of Summer House. Fans know Conover is involved with the cast through girlfriend and star Paige DeSorbo and the couple often make appearances on each other’s Bravo reality shows.

According to Conover’s exclusive E! News appearance, the latest crossover involves a feud between Craig and Kyle Cooke… keep reading for more about them “hashing it out” in season 9…

Craig Conover Kyle Cooke feud

Why are Craig and Kyle feuding? The big war between Bravo stars is all centered around canned alcohol spritzers. Everything started when Craig partnered with Spritz Society in April 2024. Fans immediately assumed this would infuriate Kyle Cooke, owner of Loverboy, his line of ‘sparkling hard teas and premium canned cocktails.’

Craig promoting Spritz Society a cute canned alcoholic ice tea beverage that definitely isn’t Loverboy…#SouthernCharm pic.twitter.com/rLNr1fs8yQ — Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) September 17, 2024

Loverboy was founded by Kyle Cooke and wife and costar Amanda Batula in 2018 and the alcohol brand has grown exponentially since then. Kyle found out that Craig was promoting the new spritzer and made their feud public.

“First and foremost, all my friends that I’ve filmed with know that I’ve raised money,” Cooke claimed on the Monday, June 3, episode of the “Trading Secrets” podcast. “The only person that ever expressed interest was Carl. I just didn’t think one of my good friends would go hop in bed with a competitor.”

Other Summer House/Southern Charm alcohol deals

Ironically, Craig Conover is not the first to promote an alcohol brand that isn’t Loverboy. Southern Charm‘s Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy promote Trop Hop beer and Tipsy Spritzers, respectfully, and Summer House newbie West Wilson just landed a contract with Captain Morgan canned cocktails.

Wes has a Captain Morgan sponsorship now. Seems on brand? #SummerHouse pic.twitter.com/VAs5JR633j — Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) July 23, 2024

While Kyle doesn’t seem to have any problem with that, it is known Summer House lore that Hannah Berner feels she got driven off the show for being approached to promote another seltzer brand…

The truth is beef started when I did an ad for Truly seltzer and I like, didn’t know I wasn’t allowed to.

Spritz Society vs. Loverboy

So, why didn’t Craig just partner with Loverboy instead? This time he took a page from Paige, citing long distance making things impossible:

I have nothing but respect for those guys and I will always be a Loverboy fan. But guess what? I’m all the way down in Charleston, and I’m on a different show and we’re going to have Spritz down there now.

According to Kyle Cooke thems fightin’ words… luckily we’ll get to see it go down when Summer House returns (TBD.)

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com









