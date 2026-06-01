LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Is Karrington’s bf Zay still in prison? Plus Zay’s arrest details

For those Love After Lockup viewers pulling for Karrington and Zay this season, we have some disappointing news — Zay still hasn’t been released from prison.

According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections website, Zay (real name Xazier) was eligible for parole in August of 2025, but he is still in the custody of the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Lee County. VINE indicates Zay has been in the custody of the East Arkansas Regional Unit since October of 2021 with no indication he was ever released.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP ZAY’S ARREST HISTORY

Zay mentioned in his Love After Lockup intro that he had been in prison for seven-and-a-half years after being convicted of robbery and assault. The graphic shown by WE TV also reveals charges for theft of property, commercial burglary, and breaking & entering

What the graphic doesn’t show is the theft charge was for theft of property obtained by threat of serious physical injury — a Class B felony. Zay was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the theft charge and the robbery charge. The other convictions had lesser sentences.

Zay was allowed to serve his prison sentences concurrently, meaning the most time he will have to spend behind bars is 15 years.

What did Zay do to get arrested? The charges listed are from multiple cases and multiple incidents. However, the felony charges of robbery and theft of property obtained by threat of serious physical injury stemmed from the same incident.

According to court documents, Zay was contacted by a man wanting a ride and to purchase marijuana from him on March 31, 2018. Once the victim got into the vehicle with Zay, another man “pulled a gun and pointed it at the back of victim’s head.”

Zay “reached into victim’s pocket and took $90 from him. The victim was then pulled out of the vehicle and struck in the back of the head with a firearm” by Zay.

In addition to the charges listed above, Zay has been arrested countless times for failure to appear and violating his probation. Starcasm has compiled some of Zay’s mug shot photos over the years, starting in 2016 when he was 18.

To follow along with Karrington and Zay’s ill-fated romance, be sure to tune in for new episodes of Love After Lockup airing Friday nights at 8/7c on WE TV and streaming on All Reality.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com