SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY Season 3 confessional looks

Bravo’s newest hit Southern Hospitality will be returning for a 3rd season and we’ve got a sneak peek of some of the new confessional looks fan can expect. See previews below from TJ Dinch, Mia Alario, Emmy Sharrett, Leva Bonaparte and Bradley Carter.

SoHo season 3

Southern Hospitality is a new hit reality series from Bravo that is in the same ‘universe’ as Southern Charm, with star Leva Bonaparte acting as the link between the two. Her bar Republic Garden & Lounge in Charleston, South Carolina sets the stage for an early Vanderpump Rules-type restaurant behind-the-scenes vibe, starring young up-and-comers in their 20s.

once #SouthernHospitality starts back up again I will be riding very hard for it… pic.twitter.com/Sk5Y0aFacI — Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) October 9, 2024

With 2 successful seasons under its belt, the gang is returning for a 3rd and the cast is almost entirely intact! TJ Dinch, Mia Alario, Emmy Sharrett, Will Kulp, Joe Bradley, Maddi Reese, Grace Lilly, Leva Bonaparte and Bradley Carter will return along with 4 newbies.

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY Who is Molly Moore? Season 3 new cast member – Starcasm

Southern Hospitality confessional looks

The stars of Southern Hospitality have wrapped on season 3 and following their social media accounts gives us a lot of behind-the-scenes insight on what we can expect. For starters: Emmy Sharrett, TJ Dinch, Mia Alario, Bradley Carter and Leva Bonaparte have all shown us sneak peeks of their confessional looks for season 3.

Emmy and TJ have opted for cheerful yellow…

…while Mia Alario stuns in red…

The overseer of the show also shared a behind the scenes of her look. Leva Bonaparte always serves.

As for Bradley Carter, well, you can form your own opinion:

Why is every F-boy wearing stripes right now? Anyway, here’s Brad’s season 3 confessional look #SouthernHospitality pic.twitter.com/1Kkz1HPrXa — Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) August 29, 2024

Season 3 information

While we don’t have a premiere date, there are some big things we do know about Southern Hospitality season 3. Fans can expect to see the entire gang celebrating Maddi Reese’s DJ feature in Las Vegas.

There’s so many pics I could post from IG but everyone from #SouthernHospitality is in Vegas for Maddi’s DJing gig and they’re filming it. Joe Bradley, Brad, Mia, TJ, GLilly, Maddi, a few new girls and more. pic.twitter.com/YUO9ATxNc7 — Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) July 13, 2024

And while it’s clear that Maddi is winning, it appears that Emmy Sharrett is having a more difficult time in season 3. When asked by a fan if she’s enjoying filming she responds with a sassy “no.”

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com









