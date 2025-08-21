LaTisha Collier felony forgery case moves forward, sued for eviction again

Life After Lockup‘s self-proclaimed “stiletto wearing felon” LaTisha Collier continues to pile up more active court cases. On the same day LaTisha was in court for her most recent felony criminal charges, her current landlord filed documents starting yet another eviction process against her.

LATISHA FELONY FORGERY & IDENTITY THEFT UPDATE

LaTisha Collier was in court on Tuesday in regards to her recent arrest for felony forgery and felony identity theft.

As Starcasm previously reported, the charges were filed after LaTisha allegedly used the name and information of one of her tax business clients to rent a house. According to the complaint, LaTisha used the other woman’s identity after LaTisha applied to rent the house and was turned down.

At the hearing, prosecutor’s presented an overview of their case against LaTisha to the judge. The judge agreed that prosecutors had enough evidence to proceed. From the judge’s order:

On this date, I have reviewed the attached Trial Information and the accompanying Minutes of Testimony and find that they contain evidence which, if unexplained, is sufficient to warrant a conviction by a trial jury. Being satisfied from the showing made that the case should be prosecuted, I approve the Trial Information.

LaTisha is scheduled to be arraigned in District Court on September 4.

Prosecutors revealed they will be seeking enhanced habitual offender sentencing against LaTisha due to her prior felony convictions.

LaTisha is facing a Class D felony charge of forgery, and a Class C felony charge of identity theft. If found guilty of either charge, the habitual offender enhancement will require she spend a minimum of three years in prison before being eligible for parole.

The habitual offender enhancement also increases the maximum sentence from 10 years for a Class C felony and 5 years for a Class D felony to 15 years.

Making the prosecutors’ argument for a habitual offender enhancement stronger is the fact that LaTisha is set to go to trial in January on a separate felony theft charge from last year.

LATISHA COLLIER SUED FOR EVICTION AGAIN

On the same day LaTisha was in court for her new felony charges, the company that owns the house she has been living in officially started the eviction process.

The company previously sued the woman whose name LaTisha allegedly stole to rent the house. Those eviction proceedings were eventually dismissed.

On Tuesday, the landlord filed an original notice and petition for forcible entry and detainer. In other words, the landlord is asking the court for permission to remove LaTisha (and her family) from the property.

The reason provided for forcible entry was “non-payments of rent.”

The landlord also filed a petition for money judgment in the amount of $3,400 for “non-payment of rent.”

Both filings were accompanied by a ledger showing the rental charges and payments received since August of 2024.

It should be noted that LaTisha (using the other woman’s name) has paid rent, it’s just that she is usually late with payment. The landlord is only suing for $3,400 because that is the amount LaTisha is allegedly behind at the moment. (The ledger indicates LaTisha currently owes $3,710.53, but some of that amount looks to be late fees, etc.)

There is a forcible entry hearing scheduled for August 26.

LaTisha is no stranger to the eviction process. She and her businesses have been sued for eviction multiple times over the past few years.

LaTisha Collier seemed unbothered by all the legal developments as she posted photos and video of herself headed to court on Tuesday.

“Court Flowwwww, LaTisha began her caption for the gallery above. “💋 Blue silk, sharp mind, sharper moves. ✍🏽StilettoWearingFelon.”

Below is another post from LaTisha featuring her husband, Keith Collier. (I assume he has up-to-date insurance and registration.)

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com