LIFE AFTER LOCKUP Tayler’s sister Bobbie speaks out in new interview

This season on Life After Lockup, one of the most polarizing story lines was Tayler George, her former inmate fiance Chance Pitt, and Tayler’s twin sister Bobbie. Tayler and Bobbie are extremely close, but once Chance came into the picture, the dynamic in the George girls’ household began to change.
Bobbie felt like Chance was pulling Tayler away from her, and Chance felt like it was time for Bobbie to move into her own space — even if it meant moving Bobbie out to the garage.
On top of it all, Bobbie’s struggles with addiction also played out for viewers this season. Fans saw the aftermath after Bobbie overdosed and was taken to the hospital before eventually entering treatment.
Ironically, the man that Bobbie felt was pushing her sister away from her was the one who saved her life. When Bobbie overdosed, it was Chance who performed the life-saving measures to keep her alive until the paramedics arrived.
In an emotional scene during last week’s episode, Bobbie expressed to pregnant Tayler that while she is happy and supportive of her, it is time for her to move on. Bobbie tells a shocked Tayler that she will be moving to Tucson, Arizona for a clean slate.
Bobbie sat down with YouTube channel Kiki and Kibbitz during a live recap of the episode and clarified misconceptions that the fans may have about this season. Bobbie is indeed grateful for all the hard efforts that Chance put into building the garage space for her in the amount of time he had. She says she is just fine with Chance as long as her sister and nieces are being treated right.
Another subject Bobbie touched on was the fact that her father called the police on her for “drugs” when they were all living together at Tayler’s apartment. Bobbie also confides about her struggles with addiction and maintaining her sobriety. You can see the full interview here: (starting at 27 minutes)
