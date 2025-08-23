|

Jenelle Eason and son Jace Evans drama/feud recap with deleted posts

Asa Hawks

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Eason became an overnight reality TV star after her episode of 16 and Pregnant debuted in January of 2010.

A major part of the reason Jenelle garnered so much attention was her very contentious relationship with her mother, Barbara “Babs” Evans.

Fast forward more than 15 years and it appears Jenelle was not able to break the cycle as she and her 16-year-old son are currently embroiled in a very contentious (and very public) feud.

JENELLE AND JACE FEUD RECAP

The Sun broke the news this week that “someone close to the family” recently called CPS on Jenelle. The caller claimed Jenelle was leaving her oldest son, Jace Evans, at home to take care of his younger siblings while Jenelle was out on the town in Las Vegas with her bff, Tori Rhyne.

The Ashley later confirmed the CPS call was made and revealed the caller was Jace.

The Ashley’s source says that Jenelle blew up at Jace after she found out about the CPS call. In the wake of the blow up, Jace posted a series of text messages between him and Jenelle on Instagram.

JACE’S INSTAGRAM POSTS ABOUT JENELLE

The text message exchanges posted by Jace are included in the second slide of the Instagram gallery below.

JENELLE’S POSTS ABOUT JACE

Soon after Jace’s text message posts, Jenelle shared the following responses on Instagram. (Each image has an easy-to-read transcript below it.)

Jenelle Eason's post about Jace Evans

My children are my whole world, and everything I do is to try and protect, guide and love them. Like any parent. I set rules and boundaries, and sometimes that isn’t easy. Jace posting our private texts was his reaction to being rightfully disciplined and while it hurts to see those moments shared publicly, I know it comes from a place of struggle.

Navigating Jace’s different medical diagnoses has not been easy but I have never stopped fighting to make sure he has the resources, love and support he needs. I will always stand by him. No matter what challenges come our way, and I will.

Continue to work on being the best mom I can be to all three of my I kids. I ask for empathy, kindness and prayers during this time. Not just for me. But for Jace and our family as we work through this together.

Teen Mom Jenelle Eason's post about her son Jace Evans

Recently hes also been in trouble with the law these past few months and is having a hard time adjusting to the rules set before him. I’ve been trying everything to help him navigate it but we are butting heads in the process. Please give us grace at this time. This is hard on all of us 😭💔🙏

JACE SENT BACK TO NORTH CAROLINA

TMZ broke the news that Jace was sent back to North Carolina after posting the text messages, and The Ashley confirmed the story with some additional details.

“Sources tell The Ashley that Jace was on a plane within hours of him leaking the text messages on social media on Tuesday,” The Ashley reported.

The Ashley revealed that Jace’s dad, Andrew Lewis, is currently living in North Carolina — as is Jace’s grandmother, Barbara Evans. However, she refrained from revealing who Jace is now living with.

Jenelle responded to The Ashley’s article on Twitter/X:

Gotta love when people put words in my mouth. I love all my children equally and wouldn’t ever deny any of them 🙄 once again, the Ashley article is a lie.. they always lie. This is why everyone else gets the real exclusive and not that website.

Jace Evans shared a couple messages in his Instagram stories after he was back in North Carolina.

Jace Evans deleted post about Jenelle Eason

Crazy how my mom blocked me but I’m doing a lot better. Just a fyi down back in NC, but I just don’t understand why my momma keeps putting up with all this bs. She needs to let everything go. She shut my phone off cus she’s mad, but she keeps posting stupid stuff about tabloids. Idgaf about ts. Nobody in my family is doing that. So think what you wanna think, but the truth is the truth. Ur never gonna like it. Suck to hear that, but like I said, the truth is the truth.

Jace Evans deleted post about mom Jenelle Evans

She just needs to stop posting all this stuff. It’s over. I’m back in NC and that’s that. She’s scared for her own loss.

That should get you all caught up as of August 23, 2025. We will continue to monitor Jenelle and Jace (and The Ashley) and share any major updates.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com

