LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Is Brittany’s bunkie Sascha Williams still in prison?

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup Brittany Santiago's former cellmate Sasha Williams is still in prison after her parole was denied

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Brittany Santiago’s former cellmate Sasha Williams (spelled “Sascha” on the show) was sentenced to 10-36 years in prison in April of 2019.

Sasha received the lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to four felony charges stemming from a botched home invasion in 2013 that left two people dead and another injured.

Love After Lockup Brittany's friend and former bunkie Sasha Williams mug shot arrest

IS BRITTANY’S BUNKIE SASHA STILL IN PRISON?

According to Nevada Department of Corrections records, Sasha Williams hare a parole hearing in November of 2024. Her parole was denied.

The denial must have been devastating for Sasha because the “denied to” date is listed as February 23, 2028. That likely means Sasha’s next parole hearing will not be until that time, at least.

NDOC states Sasha is currently incarcerated at the Jean Conservation Camp in Jean, Nevada.

The Jean Conservation Camp was constructed in 1988 and houses 240 minimum-custody female offenders for the State of Nevada. Currently Jean Conservation Camp is the only camp within Nevada that houses female offenders. Offenders at the Jean Conservation Camp work for the Nevada Division of Forestry by fighting fires during the fire season, completing conservation projects, performing highway clean-up for the Department of Transportation, and assisting with the local community.

Unfortunately for those wishing to contact and/or take your shot with Sasha, it appears she has deleted her Write A Prisoner profile.

SASHA WILLIAMS ARREST DETAILS

Brittany Santiago expressed her outrage over Sasha’s lengthy prison sentence, despite the fact that Sasha played an integral role in the death of two people. Click here to read her statements.

Love After Lockup Life after Lockup Brittany Santiago reacts to Sascha's sentencing

Below are some details about the burglary and murder Sasha participated in from The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Prosecutors have described the killings as a home invasion gone awry. On Jan. 8, 2013, [Maurice] Sims, his girlfriend at the time, Sasha Williams, and two other men broke into an apartment to get a TV she believed she was owed. They also took other electronics. The group’s plan fell apart after Anderson fought back, and that is when he and Russell were killed…

…A third apartment resident, Laurice Brightman, was shot in the buttocks during the fray. He jumped out a window to escape, police said at the time. Brightman reportedly told police Williams showed up at the home with three men carrying guns who forced their way inside. Williams, who is free, said she was owed $200 for a phony credit card that the victims made, so she wanted a TV in return.

Love After Lockup Life After Lockup Sascha arrest mug shot photo

Sasha’s boyfriend Maurice initially faced the death penalty, but in November of 2018 a jury found him not guilty of the murder charges. Maurice was sentenced to four to ten years — but had already served six. According to online records, he is now out of prison.

One of the other men involved in the home invasion (Brandon Range) is currently on parole.

The third defendant (Daron Morris) is currently serving a life sentence for murder.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com

