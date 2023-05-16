Khloe Kardashian hilariously explains how to tell her and Kourtney apart

According to Khloe Kardashian, people mix her up with her older sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker on the daily.
Fans know how illogical this sounds, and Khloe had a fun time roasting those who just don’t understand on her Instagram.
See the full presentation on how to tell Khlo Money and “The Most Interesting to Look At” apart.
Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Khloe Kardashian are sisters and reality stars – introduced to the world in 2007 with the hit series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Their latest show, sponsored by Hulu, is The Kardashians – and exciting news for fans: season 3 is right around the corner premiering May 25!
We finally have the trailer for season 3 of #TheKardashians on @hulu! Watch it here and read more about what fans can expect… https://t.co/EFOmKkQ2LF
— Starcasm (@starcasm) April 28, 2023
Back in the day, Khloe and Travis Barker’s wife had a much more similar look – however, true fans can easily spot the difference. Apparently we’re the only ones?!
Konfusing the Kardashians
According to Khloe, she and Kourtney are “confused for each other daily.” Because of this, the Good American founder decided to take to Instagram and give a hilarious presentation on how to tell them apart.
Starting out with a funny, sarcastic message on why it was necessary, she later reminded us that even Kourtney’s Elvis impersonator called her Khloe at her own wedding!
The first differentiator is their hair. While Kourtney has almost always rocked the Kardashian’s signature dark brown hair (until just recently), Khloe Kardashian says that her hair is blonde “99% of the time.” Also mentioned is their eye color.
Kardashian height difference
The most obvious way to tell these two CEO’s apart is their height – which is a whopping 9 inch discrepancy. While Kourtney Kardashian Barker barely tips the scale at 5’1, Khloe towers over her at 5’10.
Keeping up with the sarcasm, Kardashian states that even though the “resemblance is uncanny,” they have two sister’s in between them when it comes to their height difference – Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner fall somewhere in the middle of their wide spectrum.
Presentation conclusion
Khloe Kardashian admits that they are both freaking gorgeous and that’s probably why the two are often mixed up (LOL!) Giving props to sister Kourt for being “hot as f*ck.”
Ending her Instagram presentation to fans with a heartfelt note, she hopes this will clear up any confusion people have had “over the past 20 years.”
