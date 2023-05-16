JEWISH MATCHMAKING See which stars are engaged thanks to Netflix!

Several stars from the Netflix series Jewish Matching are now coupled up thanks to Aleeza Ben Shalom’s tutoring.
See who met and are now dating because of the show… and which cast member is already “headed to the chuppah.”
Jewish Matchmaking
Jewish Matchmaking premiered on Netflix in May 2023 and already has a TON of buzz. The show is a “spin off” to the hit reality series Indian Matchmaking which has already aired 3 seasons since 2020.
We break down the Netflix matchmakers based on cost, success rate, and overall fan opinion. #IndianMatchmaking #JewishMatchmaking https://t.co/LSXsi80YHh
— Starcasm (@starcasm) May 7, 2023
Aleeza Ben Shalom is the official matchmaker, using her methods to couple up Jewish people on all ends of the spectrum – from casually religious to Orthodox, and even “Flexidox” a term coined by Ben Shalom to represent those somewhere in the middle.
Ben Shalom has boasted over 200 successful matches and her entire goal is to see her pairs “headed to the chuppah.” So did she have a successful premiere season? According to the stars of the show… the answer is yes!
Cindy and Noah
Cindy Seni and Noah Del Monte are two cast members of Jewish Matchmaking that ironically were never matched up on the show… however, that didn’t stop fate from intervening.
Meeting because of their mutual work on the series, it looks like this is a “match” that can still be credited to Aleeza!
While Cindy loves to play coy on Instagram, the pair has been spotted at several events arm in arm. We’d still consider this partnership to have happened because of the show… so point 1 for Jewish Matchmaking!
Shaya’s headed to the chuppah
Shaya Rosenberg was matched with a few gorgeous ladies thanks to the show, but it looks like he found his other half the old fashioned way!
Rosenberg is headed to the chuppah after a fast courtship (typical to their culture) and even though Ben Shalom wasn’t directly to thank, it looks like there is a lot of mutual love and gratitude between the yenta and her “student.”
Hoovee, Shaya’s wife to be, is Orthodox so the shomer pair have not touched — even after their romantic proposal!
Will Jewish Matchmaking have a season 2?
While a season 2 of Jewish Matchmaking hasn’t been officially confirmed, it’s safe to say that after this much success we are sure to see Aleeza and crew back soon.
Sima Aunty from Indian Matchmaking has produced zero successful matches during her Netflix run and the series continues to return.
