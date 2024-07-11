In a clip of tonight’s episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter shared by US Weekly, Jenelle Evans considers capitalizing off of her one of her most iconic scenes by starting a cannabis business.
Her manager August Keen, who might possibly be her new love-interest, will also make a debut tonight.
For her possible weed business, Jenelle was inspired by the popular scene of Teen Mom 2 where her mom Barbara Evans walks in on Jenelle smoking weed on the porch with her then-boyfriend Kieffer Delp.
“High, high,” Barbara says as she points at Jenelle, and then Kieffer while holding Jenelle’s son Jace on her hip. “You’re both high.”
Jenelle wants to name the brand This Time of the Day. After discussing that she also wants to help fight against women being mom-shamed for partaking in cannabis, Jennelle and her prospective business partner, who owns a “cannabis consumption lounge,” considered potentially expanding the line and calling another branch of the business This Time of the Month.
“A long time ago, when I was on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom, it was me and my mom arguing and I was like, ‘It’s about this time of the day. I want to smoke’ and that just resonated with everybody,” 32-year-old Jenelle said while talking to a prospective business partner. “That one scene, I thought to myself, ‘I need to do something with this relating to weed.”
Is Jenelle dating her manager August Keen?
Several episodes ago Jenelle told Briana DeJesus that she’s been flirting with her manager August Keen, who’s been representing her for about a year. However, the pair are “taking things slow,” so it’s up in the air where this will go.
He reportedly will make an appearance on tonight’s episode.
Does David Eason have a new girlfriend?
Jenelle’s soon-to-be ex-husband David Eason has also reportedly moved on. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup identified his new girlfriend as 25-year-old Kenleigh Heatwole.
Are Jenelle and David divorced yet?
Jenelle and David are still hashing out all the legal details of their divorce like custody of their daughter Ensley, child support, and distribution of assets. The Ashely reports that a judge has rescheduled a hearing over these matters for later in the summer.
As part of her legal filings, Jenelle reference the horrific May 2019 indecent when David shot their dog Nugget in front of one of their children.
She also mentioned David’s October 2023 arrest for physically abusing 14-year-old Jace. He was later charged with felony assault by strangulation. This case is still pending.