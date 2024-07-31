TEEN MOM Is Jenelle Evans selling The Land? Plus, that time she could ‘see molecules’

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans is back in North Carolina after spending the past few weeks in Las Vegas. As revealed in a recent episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jenelle signed a lease on a house while she was in Sin City.

There have been multiple reports recently that Jenelle plans to make Las Vegas her permanent home, which would include moving her three children as well.

If Jenelle were to relocate to Las Vegas, that would seemingly necessitate the sale of her North Carolina property famously known as “The Land.”

Is Jenelle Evans selling The Land?

Jenelle shared a video recorded on The Land earlier today, and she clarified the rumors about selling.

“I’m not selling my house,” Jenelle says. “You think I’m going to sell this beautiful land?” she asks while panning the camera around the property.

“I told you guys, I hadda think about what I was going to do. And then I ended up thinking about it — contemplating — and I’m, like, ‘I’m keeping this. Why wouldn’t I keep this?’ So, yeah.”

Jenelle may not intend to sell The Land, but it doesn’t appear she plans to actually live there either. “Might rent it out, I don’t know,” she says. “Might use it for a vacation home. But I’m not getting rid of it.”

According to current county property records, Jenelle and David’s names are still on all four parcels they own, including the one with the house and she shed. You can see an aerial map of The Land parcels here.

Jenelle Evans can ‘see molecules’

Most of Jenelle Evans’ time in Las Vegas was spent in a wheelchair after she reportedly injured the ACL in her knee.

Jenelle being injured and incapacitated brought back A LOT of memories for Teen Mom 2 fans. There was a period when Jenelle had a “mystery illness” that resulted in her visiting multiple doctors in multiple states looking for an accurate diagnosis. Her journey even included an appearance on The Doctors.

In one of the most memorable (and meme-able) scenes in Teen Mom history, Jenelle met with husband David Eason at a diner and she revealed a list of her symptoms.

“I’m tired,” Jenelle says in a raspy voice as she and David sit down in a diner. “Oh my god I’m tired! What is wrong with me?”

“Aww, babe,” David says.

“Babe, I feel like I had no sleep,” Jenelle continues. “I don’t know — all the lights and everything, I don’t know, like, I feel like I have Spidey senses right now, I swear to god.” She laughs nervously. “Like, I can see molecules. I feel like — it’s crazy.”

“You just need to see the doctor, figure out what’s wrong with you,” says Uncle Dave.

Jenelle busts out her phone and starts to scroll. “So anyways, I started writing down my symptoms like hot flashes, hard staying asleep, sometimes feeling of insomnia, numb fingers, shakiness, anxiety, depression, restless leg syndrome, eyes hurt, eyes feel huge, knee joints click when sitting, back pain, head feeling like it’s non-stop shaking, my tongue was numb — or couldn’t taste anything, loss of appetite, loss of balance, dizziness, extreme weakness, loss of coordination, feeling of being in a fog, cannot spell or put sentences together, hard to read, uncontrollable body jerks at times, pins and needles in hands and feet at times, itchy legs, and I had that migraine the other night — remember, that would not go away? I was up until, like, three in the morning with a migraine. Oh my god. And it seems like I’ve been bed ridden for three weeks now. Like, I can hardly get up and you’ve been having to take care of Kaiser for me, and help me out tremendously because I can’t even get out of bed.”

Here’s the full clip:

