TEEN MOM Madisen Beith is married! Did she marry Christian?

Congratulations to Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’s Madisen Beith as she got married earlier today!
Madisen shared the surprise news on Instagram moments ago with a photo gallery, including an image of her marriage certificate. And in case you were wondering, YES, she married Camille’s dad, Christian Wilson!
Here’s Madisen’s announcement post:
UPDATE – Madisen deleted her original gallery and shared another one, this time without the marriage certificate image.
According to the marriage certificate, Madisen and Christian were married earlier today in Cleburne County, Arkansas. And if you swipe through to the last photo in the gallery, you will see that Madisen took Christian’s last name and is now Madisen Wilson.
Congratulations again to Madisen and Christian! And Camille!
