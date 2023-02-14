Recently Sister Wives‘s Christine Brown shared that she was in a serious relationship, and soon after that it was leaked to Reddit and The Sun who she was dating.
Whoever leaked the information that Christine was dating construction business owner and father-of-eight David Woolley was dead-on.
Perhaps she found out that her new romance was about to be leaked, and that’s why she made the announcement to begin with?
Christine confirmed that her new love is, indeed, David in an Instagram post shared on Valentine’s Day, 2023. She also didn’t hold back with sharing how strong her feelings are in this very new relationship.
“I finally found the love of my life, David,” Christine wrote. “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner”
Christine’s experience with David must be completely different to her experience with Kody Brown, who has admitted multiple times that he wasn’t very attracted to her when they first got married.