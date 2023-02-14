RHOP Gizelle Bryant, 52, officially dating Summer House hottie Jason Cameron, 36

Gizelle Bryant, queen of the Real Housewives of Potomac, has everyone buzzing about her latest Hollywood hook up.

Jason Cameron, 36, star of Summer House and Winter House on Bravo, has been entertaining the Potomac star and it’s officially undeniable these two are an item.

Earlier this year, Starcasm reported that Gizelle Bryant, 52, was on a date with the much younger Jason Cameron.

The couple was spotted enjoying a candle-lit dinner, and the entire scene looked as romantic as it did secretive.

Bryant has mentioned dating younger men in the past, and even talked about it on her podcast Reasonably Shady that she hosts with Potomac co-star Robyn Dixon.

Jason Cameron is a hunk, so there’s no denying what Bryant see’s in him. Cameron also seems pretty content with his Real Housewives goddess.

In what seems to be their “coming out,” Gizelle Bryant accompanied Cameron to the premiere party for season 7 of Bravo’s hit series Summer House.

Cozying up to each other in the photo, many on Twitter can’t help but deny the cuteness factor of this couple.

Ironically, Bryant isn’t the only Potomac star dating someone from Summer House… newly single Ashley Darby has been spotted with Luke Gulbranson, often supporting each other at public events, as well.

Another Summer House couple went live last night… What What Happens Live that is.

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke, who recently announced he was leaving alcohol brand Loverboy to pursue other ventures, were on the talk show Monday.

Will Gizelle Bryant and Jason Cameron go the distance? Tune in to Summer House Monday’s on Bravo to find out!

