Content creator Isla Moon shifting career to reality tv with competitive fishing series Reel Rivals

Content creator Isla Moon is making a shift to reality television with her new series Reel Rivals. Read more about the exciting fishing competition series debuting on OFTV March 12, 2025, here…

Isla Moon

Isla Moon is a TikTok star who is the genius behind Reel Rivals, a creator-led reality fishing competition premiering March 12, 2025. A popular figure on social media, Moon was able to leverage her 4M-strong following to build her way to producing Reel Rivals in less than six months.

An avid fisherwoman, the content creator’s interest in the series topic is authentic; her hobbies include fly fishing, ice fishing, camping, and more. In Isla’s own words, she explains her desire to produce something that draws on her love of the outdoors and connects with a younger generation:

More studios and streaming platforms are seeing the appeal of creator-led projects and social media talent on screen — think The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and Beast Games. These shows have proven that there is a desire for binge-worthy reality TV that isn’t purely tied to dating. Don’t get me wrong, I love an episode of Too Hot to Handle as much as the next person, but I wanted to show that a hobby like fishing, commonly considered binge-worthy for older generations, can appeal to younger audiences.

Reel Rivals

Reel Rivals isn’t a dating competition and the stakes are high: Moon will lead contestants battling it out on a Miami yacht for a $20,000 cash prize and the title of ‘ultimate fishing champion.’ Each episode will feature two high-profile social media creators pushed to their limits as they face off in major fishing challenges.

Anglers will rejoice, the sexy contestants aren’t just reeling in yellow snappers, some of the challenges bring on mega monsters like sharks and mahi-mahi!

See a sneak peek of Reel Rivals here:

Stay tuned for Isla Moon’s season one premiere on OFTV March 12th at 06:00 AM EST.

