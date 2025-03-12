| |

SUMMER HOUSE Lindsay Hubbard says West Wilson is ‘lucky if he has a job in season 10’ amid media war over who should quit the show

ByAshley Marie

There is trouble brewing amongst the cast of Summer House and this time it involves Lindsay Hubbard and West Wilson. Hubbard, an OG since season one of the series, clapped back at Wilson for saying she shouldn’t return to the show with a baby by saying he’s ‘lucky if he has a job in season 10.’ She then accused him of bringing nothing.

Read more of their war of words, below…

Summer House season 9 drama

Summer House on Bravo is currently in the thick of it’s ninth season and things are heating up both on and off camera. Star Lindsay Hubbard just announced she’s pregnant on the show, but IRL had baby Gemma in December 2024. While most of the cast has been celebrating the season one OG’s foray into motherhood, some are questioning what her new role means for her position in the party house.

Fans on social media have been suggesting Hubbard quit the series to focus on baby Gemma, but it is costar West Wilson who was willing to say it to the press. Read his comments below and hear Lindsay’s clap back… saying she’s ready for a ‘media war’ if that’s what Wilson is looking for.

Lindsay Hubbard and West Wilson media war

It all started on an episode of the “Trading Secrets” podcast when Summer House sophomore West Wilson was asked if he thought OG Lindsay Hubbard would be on the Bravo show following the birth of baby Gemma. He responded with a hard no:

There’s no way, I don’t know. Unless they bring the baby. I don’t think I can babysit. I don’t know how that works.

Thursday, March 6, on an episode of Betches’ “Mention It All” podcast, Hubbard clapped back hard throwing around accusations that West only on the show because of her to begin with:

I told him, I was like, ‘Look, here’s the problem that I have with this statement — not that I brought you on to this show and gave you a job, that’s not even the problem that I’m having here, but you should remind yourself of that — the problem I’m having is, I just became a mother and this is my job and I need to be a provider for my daughter.

Hubbard didn’t let her foot off the gas, suggesting that Wilson would be lucky to be asked back next season because she and castmate Kyle Cooke (allegedly) have been telling him he needs to ‘do something.’ She then insighted a ‘media war’ (her words.)

If you want to go, then let’s f—ing have a media war. I’m down. I’m so down for a media war with West Wilson. West is lucky if he has a job in season 10. I told him that over summer, too, I had many talks with him where I was just like, ‘You need to f—ing do something.’ Kyle [Cooke] got mad at him, too. You’re here to do something. If you don’t want to do something, stay at home. … And what did I do? More in my sleep.

West Wilson has yet to respond but if his past is any indication, he’ll likely take the bait when a reporter comes calling…

Watch the drama unfold now, Summer House airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



