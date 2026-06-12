LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Chance Pitt pleads guilty to felony charges, sentenced to 3 years in prison

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Earl Chance Pitt pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges on Thursday and was sentenced to three years in prison, Starcasm can exclusively reveal.

According to court records, Chance pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Tampering With Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree (felony) Leaving Scene Of An Accident With Property Damage Exceeding $1,000 (felony) Make A False Affidavit To Mislead A Public Servant (misdemeanor)

The charges stem from an incident in December, 2023. Chance crashed his pickup truck and left the scene of the accident on foot. He later stole a woman’s car from a hospital parking lot and used her credit cards to make purchases at multiple convenience stores.

Chance later told police his truck had been stolen prior to the crash. That lie resulted in the false affidavit charge.

For each of the felony charges, Chance was sentenced to three years in prison. For the misdemeanor charge, he was sentenced to six months in jail. The sentences are concurrent, so the maximum amount of time Chance will serve is three years.

The information currently available via the courts does not indicate how much time Chance has to serve before being eligible for parole. There is also no indication how much credit he received for time served.

Chance has been in custody since October of last year after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

#LoveAfterLockup Chance was officially charged with multiple felonies on Friday stemming from his December pickup truck crash and the theft of a woman's car from a hospital parking lot soon after. All the latest: https://t.co/plGPn6J4BU#LifeAfterLockup — Starcasm (@starcasm) April 15, 2024

CHANCE PITT IS STILL FACING ADDITIONAL CHARGES

Chance Pitt is not out of the woods yet, in terms of his pending legal problems.

The 45-year-old former reality star is still facing a DWI charge from 10 days before his truck crash in 2023.

There is also an active felony domestic battery charge against Chance in Indiana after he allegedly pushed his pregnant girlfriend Alyssa out of a moving car in August of 2024. The last court docket entry on that case was from the same month the charge was filed.

Alyssa wrote a letter to the court asking that the DV charge against Chance be dropped. Alyssa received a response from the court informing her that isn’t how things work. “Court reminds alleged victim, again, that it can not and will not communicate, read, respond to any such communication,” the docket entry reads. “Court respectfully requests alleged victim to quit attempting to send communication to the court.”

#LoveAfterLockup Earl Chance Pitt's pregnant gf Alyssa pens a letter asking prosecutors to drop his dom battery charge. She claims Chance didn't push her out of a moving car (like she told police) but she was drunk & fell out. #LifeAfterLockup FULL STORY: https://t.co/JYWeV6EeVs — Starcasm (@starcasm) October 12, 2024

In addition to the DWI and felony domestic battery charge, Chance is still on parole from his 22-year-prison sentence for robbing a bank and a salon in 2019. The court dockets in that case have no mention of a potential parole violation for Chance’s multiple arrests over the past few years. However, his girlfriend Alyssa had made several posts indicating Chance is being looked at for a potential violation.

“I have the OFFICIAL parole hearing DOCUMENTS of chances RELEASE date and for all you nay sayers who dont know sh*t and keep saying 22 years, which one of you wants to know what it is? 🤣🤣” Alyssa wrote on Facebook on June 6.

A commenter asked what Chance did to merit a parole hearing. “He left [the] state with me without parole permission 😮‍💨,” Alyssa replied. “A decision we regret but then decided to stay once we found out I was pregnant with our son who has spina bifida and the doctors their specialized in his rare case at Cincinnati childrens hospital. It became about our son and once he was stable and had doctors travel permission we moved back and he turned himself in.”

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com