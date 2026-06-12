Charges Dismissed for Texas Man Accused of Holding Wife Captive for Years

A Houston, Texas, man accused of holding his disabled wife captive inside their $1 million Texas home they shared with their children. Clear Lake-area home for approximately five years will not face criminal prosecution after a Harris County grand jury declined to indict him, according to court records.

James Earl Johnson had been arrested in March after authorities alleged he confined his wife to a bedroom inside the family’s Houston-area residence and restricted her contact with the outside world. Prosecutors had sought indictments on charges of injury to a disabled person and abandoning or endangering a disabled person. However, a grand jury returned “no bills” on May 28, effectively ending the criminal case against Johnson. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office subsequently dismissed the charges.

The case drew widespread attention earlier this year after investigators alleged that Johnson’s wife, who has an unspecified disability, had been isolated in a locked room for years with little access to communication or assistance. According to court documents, the woman was able to contact authorities only after Johnson allegedly left a phone unattended, allowing her to place a 911 call. Prosecutors claimed Johnson interrupted that call and prevented her from speaking further with dispatchers.

Following his arrest, Johnson pleaded not guilty and was released on bond. As a condition of his release, he was ordered to stay away from his wife and the family home while the case was pending.

Grand jury proceedings in Texas are conducted in secret, and court records do not reveal why jurors declined to move forward with the charges. Under Texas law, at least nine of the twelve grand jurors must agree that sufficient probable cause exists before an indictment can be issued. Without an indictment, prosecutors cannot proceed with felony charges in the case.

The decision does not necessarily determine whether the allegations were true or false. Rather, it indicates that the grand jury did not find sufficient evidence to support criminal prosecution based on the information presented.

Neither Johnson nor his attorney has publicly commented on the grand jury’s decision. Prosecutors have also declined to discuss the case following the dismissal of the charges.

The allegations had generated significant public interest because of their severity and the reported length of the alleged confinement.

With the grand jury’s decision, however, the criminal case against Johnson has come to a close unless new evidence emerges that would justify reopening the investigation.