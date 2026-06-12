LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Kayleigh’s husband Michael’s arrest details

When Love During Lockup and Love After Lockup viewers were introduced to Kayleigh’s inmate husband Michael, he explained that he’d “been in prison for like six years” after being convicted of firearm possession, possession of meth with intent to distribute, and more.

Michael didn’t go into any details about his arrest or charges, but Starcasm has the scoop for you.

Michael was arrested in Utah in 2019 after the car he was driving drifted off the interstate, then rolled over when Michael overcorrected.

The woman Michael was traveling with was trapped in the car, but when police arrived on the scene Michael was observed picking items up on the ground and placing them back in his luggage. The activity was even more suspicious given that Michael had sustained injuries in the crash.

Police obtained a search warrant and found ten pounds of methamphetamine, three kilograms of heroin, a container with THC edibles, heroin for personal use, a marijuana joint, an open container with an alcoholic beverage, and a loaded handgun.

Michael told police he was delivering the drugs to Philadelphia.

Michael was convicted on felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

For the meth charge, Michael received 36 months. For the firearm charge he received 60 months. Unfortunately for Michael, the sentences were consecutive and not concurrent. As a result, he was sentenced to a total of 96 months in federal prison.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com