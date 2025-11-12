LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Earl Chance Pitt arrested again October 30, 2025

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Earl Chance Pitt is back in jail in Missouri. Meanwhile, his pregnant girlfriend Alyssa continues to fight off ladies trying to steal her man.

As Starcasm was the first to report, a warrant was issued for Chance’s arrest back in May after he failed to appear for a September, 2024 court hearing stemming from his December, 2013 DWI arrest.

Below is our Instagram post with all those details:

Chance had multiple court hearings in Missouri after the warrant was issued, but he managed to avoid arrest until late last month.

CHANCE PITT ARRESTED

According to jail records, Earl Chance Pitt was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on October 30. There are several warrants listed, as well as a parole violation.

Chance’s bond amounts total less than $700, but there has been no bond amount set for his parole violation.

Chance is still on parole stemming from his 22-year-prison sentence for robbing a bank and a salon in 2019. That case has not been updated online with any docket entries regarding a parole violation.

As stated in the Instagram post above, Chance is facing felony charges in multiple states in addition to the DWI charge.

Chance has a disposition hearing scheduled for January 8 in regards to the felony charges he caught after allegedly crashing his truck, stealing a woman’s car out of a hospital parking lot, and using her credit card. (This incident happened less than 2 weeks after his DWI arrest.)

AND Chance is still facing a felony domestic battery charge in Indiana after he allegedly pushed Alyssa out of a moving car in August of last year. Alyssa was pregnant with the couple’s first child at the time.

Alyssa later wrote a letter to the judge requesting that the battery charge be dropped. It appears Alyssa sent the letter multiple times, and was informed each time that writing a letter isn’t how the court works.

“Court reminds alleged victim, again, that it can not and will not communicate, read, respond to any such communication,” the docket entry reads in regards to Alyssa’s letter. “Court respectfully requests alleged victim to quit attempting to send communication to the court.”

CHANCE PITT AND ALYSSA PREGNANCIES

Chance Pitt and Alyssa welcomed a baby boy named Liam Wyatt Pitt in April of 2025.

Despite Chance’s pending felonies in multiple states, Chance and Alyssa are currently expecting again. Just days before his arrest on October 30, the couple announced Alyssa is pregnant with their second child.

ALYSSA DEFENDS CHANCE PITT AGAINST FEMALE SUITORS

As Starcasm readers are likely aware, Alyssa was a big Love After Lockup fan when she initially fell for Chance. It’s unclear what the exact timeline was, but Chance and Alyssa appeared to be together immediately after his split from Tayler George.

The on-screen allure of Brad Pitt’s cousin seems to still be working because there’s apparently a gaggle of lustful ladies looking for love after Love After Lockup with Chance. However, Alyssa doesn’t seem worried about being replaced by another Alyssa.

Below is Alyssa’s November 10 Facebook post about one Mrs. Pitt hopeful, which was roughly two weeks after Chance’s most recent arrest:

I think it’s hilarious when other women come at me about wanting to take my man and how they will hold it down for him. And make sure he’s taken care of with what he’s going through coming at me trying to one up me in my relationship. But I haven’t seen sh*t except for me holding it down for him. Wtf 🤣🤣 Like the other day, me venting to this chick about handling financial sh*t for Chance. And she comes back with, oh, don’t worry, I got it. I’ll make sure he’s straight and that he’s taken care of. Like guess who’s handling it? ME, dumb*ss acted like I was incapable and it was her job? And then when we go and hang out with her she tries to get him alone in a room without me he wasn’t going for it. This was supposed to be one of our close friends to both of us and all the sudden she wants to take him from me. Chance came to me and said he had such weird vibes from being in the situation. And that we needed to get out of there. And we both left and haven’t said sh*t to her. LOL hilarious. You b*tches could never be me or do what I do. Lolol when you date a man that’s got a fan base 🤣

Alyssa’s post sparked quite a few conversations in the comments, and she was happy to participate.

Among the many comments openly pondering whether or not Chance might prefer the company of men, there were a couple others that stood out.

“I guess we will see yall next season…” one commenter wrote.

“Hmmm maybe,” Alyssa replied.

Another commenter suggested there may be more than one Earl Jr. on the way. “I know 4 different women in which your ‘husband’ is in their inbox but go off girl,” a commenter wrote.

ALyssa snapped back with, “Yeap I know of a few myself!”

The commenter returned with some potential paternity tea. “Little does she know about the other baby that’s due around Christmas.” 👀

Below are more interactions between Alyssa and commenters on her post. I’m sure Love After Lockup fans will find them entertaining.

