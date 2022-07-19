Every season of Below Deck has relationship drama that comes up. However, the current season of Below Deck: Mediterranean looks like it may have relationship drama between two main crew members from the very get go!
Chief stew Natasha Webb and chef Dave White worked on a previous yacht together, which they are very open about during their Below Deck Med Season 7 introductions.
Viewers and the rest of the crew quickly begin to suspect that Natasha and Dave may have been more than just crew mates prior to boarding M/Y Home thanks to their more-than-friendly flirting. Oh, and they also happen to be rooming together.
After getting a lot of pressure from the crew and producers to fess up, chef Dave White let the cat out of the bag at the end of Episode 2. “I want to be a couple, but we’re not a couple,” Dave admitted to the crew at dinner after Natasha stepped away. He was pressed further by producers in a confessional.
“At first you claimed you and Natasha were just friends,” a male producer can be heard telling Dave. “But now you’re telling people you want to be with her. Is there more that you’re not telling us?”
“Nah,” Dave replies awkwardly. “Nah, it’s all good bro.”
“What does that mean?” the producer asks.
Dave remains silent.
The producer presses on. “Is there something going on between you and Tash?”
“**ck it,” an exasperated Dave finally says. “On our last boat, me and Tash, we had this, like, and we have had like this connection, and that’s when we got together. Tash asked me to keep it a secret, because she was still with her boyfriend. But, she said they’re basically, like, broken up — they’re not getting on. There’s a lot of stuff going on there. So, now I’m struggling with keeping it a secret. Like, it’s — it’s really, really difficult.”
Well, it’s not a secret or difficult to keep any more!
Natasha returns to the dinner table and finds out that Dave told their crew mates he wants a relationship with her. (She was not privy to Dave’s confessional with producers.) Natasha seems quite frustrated. “What is he doing?” she asks in her own confessional.
Are Chief Stew Natasha and Chef Dave Still Together?
Natasha and Dave’s relationship is off to a rocky start, thanks in part to her naive desire to keep the whole thing a secret. (How did she plan to room with a guy she’s in a relationship with while on a Below Deck show without people finding out? I mean, they have cameras IN THE crew’s rooms!)
***SPOILER ALERT*** Are chief stew Natasha Webb and chef Dave White still together? Did their relationship survive the M/Y Home charter season, and the ever-watchful eye of Below Deck cameras?
The answer looks to be a very clear “no,” and the answer comes from the aspiring relationship secret keeper herself, Natasha.
Natasha has revealed on her Instagram that she is currently dating a rather cute musician named Max Landry. Given that Natasha was likely on a media blackout of sorts until the season started, I am unsure of their dating timeline. however, they appear to be quite serious at this point. Natasha goes so far as to refer to Max as the “love of her life.”
Here are a couple of Natasha’s Instagram story posts with her new boo:
Natasha doesn’t seem to thrilled about her relationship drama with Dave playing out in the early episodes of Below Deck Med this season. She posted this message reflecting on the whole situation:
Appreciation day…wake up every day & be thankful & grateful for everything in your life. 💝
I have to say re-living all this man drama on TV is not easy in the slightest, but its made me grow as a person, and I’m lucky enough to have one incredibly supportive family, friends & eventually led me to the love of my life in the end. ❤️
I love you all to the moon & stars & back, Thank you for being there for me through all the good times & the bad. 🎢
Make sure you continue living for the present moment & put the past behind you. ❤️🙏
Let me interject a personal note by saying I am already a Natasha stan! She seems genuinely kind, charismatic and positive — and also a very hard worker. That is my favorite kind of Below Deck cast member!
I will also note that I am a chef Dave stan too — at least so far. We will see how my stanning holds up over an entire charter season. 😂
Who Is Natasha Webb’s Boyfriend Max Landry?
As mentioned above, Max is a professional musician. Originally from Detroit, Michigan, Max has made his way around the globe as a self-produced pop/hip-hop artist, singer-songwriter and producer. But why should I describe Max when he can do it himself?
Here’s the Max Landry “About Me” from his website:
Max, a highly experienced vocalist, musician, composer and engineer, specializes in composition, mixing, vocal and beat production. As well as sound design and film score.
A graduate of Berklee College of Music with a degree in Music Production and Engineering, Max was admitted to the school to study as a Vocalist.
Today, Max independently writes and produces for all genres of music. His production credits include a wide range of genres from D12 and Boldy James to LA Short Film Fest composer to featured artist for multiple international dance labels.
Max continues to write, compose and sing for many independent, Major Label and Professional Markets world wide.
If you’re curious to hear Max do his thing, check out the music video for his song “If I Wake Up:”
Congratulations to Natasha and Max! I wonder if they met somehow during the course of filming Below Deck Med Season 7? I suppose we will all have to keep tuning in to new episodes airing at 8/7c on Bravo (or streaming a week early on Peacock) to find out!
