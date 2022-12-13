All the Duggar weddings fans have missed since Counting On was cancelled

Fans of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On are likely to tell you that watching “Duggar-sized” weddings unfold was the best part of the series.
Over the course of the reality shows run, we saw the nuptials of Josh and Anna Duggar, Jill and Derek Dillard, Jessa and Ben Seewald, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo, Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth, and John-David and Abbie Duggar.
Since the series ended in September 2020 due to Josh Duggar’s child pornography scandal, turns out we have missed out on witnessing three Duggar weddings.
Counting On Cancelled
The series Counting On ran on TLC from 2015-2020. Meant to focus on the eldest Duggar girls, the 19 Kids and Counting spin-off was a hit with fans until one scandal after another embroiled the family.
Oldest Duggar sibling Josh “was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison for his child pornography conviction in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville in December 2021” according to KTLA.
Josh ruined everything and we are missing so much good wedding content. Now the only Duggar news we get is what Josh Duggar will be eating for Chrismas in prison (turns out it’s Cornish hen!)
Justin and Claire
The first wedding we missed was Justin Duggar, 18, and Claire Spivey, 19. The pair got married in a large Texas ceremony on February 26, 2020.
TLC was absent, but thankfully Gabenator Films captured the whole thing on video:
From what we can tell, the 14th Duggar child’s wedding included lots of rustic touches. The bride wore a lace cap-sleeve dress and Justin wore a navy suit.
The standout feature of this wedding to us was the shocking choice of menu! Justin and Claire opted for tacos which seems like a bold decision for a Duggar.
We personally think the dinner looked delicious. Wish we could have seen Jim Bob’s reaction to the Mexican-inspired meal!
No children for this couple yet, even though in Duggarland terms they could be on their third like sister Joy-Anna.
Jedidiah and Katey
The next wedding we missed was that of 10th Duggar Jedidiah. Luckily for us, Gabenator Films was on the scene again for the failed house of representatives candidate‘s ’emotional’ union:
Jed (in our opinion the most handsome Duggar son) wore a navy suit similar to his brother Justin. His bride Katey Nakatsu wore a long sleeve gown with lace detail.
The interesting part about this wedding is actually what happened after. The good looking couple shared steamy honeymoon photos which were anything but modest!
You can see the passion in their photos, which makes it no surprise the couple has already procreated. Their uniquely named daughter Truett was born early 2022.
Jerimiah and Hannah
The most recent Duggar-sized wedding we didn’t get to watch on TLC was that of Jerimiah and his 26 year old wife Hannah Wissmann.
The pair got married in March 2022 and Gabenator Films seems to have only shared highlight reels of this couple:
For us, this time, it’s the dress. We think Hannah looked absolutely stunning in a beaded sheer-sleeve gown from Renee’s Bridal. If this is modest dressing, we’re in!
Even though it’s only been a matter of months, Jer and Hannah are already expecting.
Announced in an explosive gender reveal, looks like baby GIRL Duggar is on her way soon.
The Next Duggar Wedding
While we have no idea who the next Duggar to get married will be, when it comes to this family rumors are always swirling.
Johanna was seen with a guy recently, but we hope this rumor is debunked soon because she’s only 17!
More likely are the rumors about 22 year old Jason Duggar, who is reportedly linked to a girl also named Claire.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com