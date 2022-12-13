Lisa Rinna promotes Rinna Wines; where to find the RHOBH star’s sparkling bruts

Between her 30 year soap opera career, her current reality star status, and her QVC dusters… Lisa Rinna is a hustler.
Turns out the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star isn’t done adding things to her resume. Rinna Wines is the actresses newest venture, and we have to say, it’s quite delicious.
Rinna Wines
The moment we found out that this sparkling sensation existed, we had to do more research.
From the second you visit the website, you know who is the force behind Rinna Wines.
With phrases like “own it, baby!” and “unfiltered fun” decorating its landing page, Lisa Rinna seems to have touched every aspect of this brand:
Crafted in Southern France, RINNA Wines was born out of a passion for good wine, good times, and most importantly, good friends. Actress and TV personality Lisa Rinna bottled up that laughter and love she felt during a girls’ trip to France and wanted to pass along that same electric feeling. Because all fabulous ideas come from too many glasses at a wine tasting in the South of France, right? RINNA Wines is not only delicious but light and refreshing with every sip. Enjoy some unfiltered and unapologetic fun with your friends. Cheers!
Rinna Wines social media
Before we even drink the wine we are fully intrigued. This housewife can sell us, baby!
Check out these adorable Instagram promotions, which include gorgeous beverage photography and an even more stunning Lisa Rinna:
Sparkling Brut and Brut Rose
Lisa Rinna does an amazing job describing these wines. Between the graphics and the Instagram promotion, we are definitely thirsty for more!
Read the captions for the descriptions of these bubbles straight from the website.
Where to buy Rinna Wines
If you want to get your hands on these drinks ASAP, you’re in luck! Rinna Wines are available at a wide-variety of liquor stores in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, and North Carolina.
Fans in the Minneapolis area looking to get lit can find Rinna Wines at Cub Foods liquor, MGM Wine & Spirits, and several other local favorites:
