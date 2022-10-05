Joy-Anna Duggar expecting again! How many times has she been pregnant?

Joy-Anna Duggar is expecting! Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin Forsyth, made the latest Duggar pregnancy announcement earlier today with photos of Joy’s baby bump from a maternity shoot which features the couple, their children and an ultrasound of the new baby.
The images were shared in an Instagram gallery, which included a link to a YouTube video for more. Here’s the Instagram post:
In the YouTube video announcement (included below), Joy-Anne surprises her husband with the early test results and documents the rest of their journey. “WE ARE PREGNANT with baby #3!!!” reads the video description.
The Forsyth Children
Joy Anna and Austin have had two babies together since their televised wedding in 2017. Son Gideon, 4, and daughter Evelyn, 2, are no strangers to the spotlight — both are often featured on the couples social media pages.
Gideon’s complicated birth was documented by cameras for Counting On in 2018. Evelyn made her arrival during COVID, and after the series had been cancelled by TLC.
Both children were born in hospitals after planned home births.
Joy-Anna’s Late Term Miscarriage
In between Gideon and Evelyn, the couple suffered an immeasurable loss. At the 20-week mark, Joy-Anna had a stillbirth whom they named Annabell Elise.
The reality star posted this somber message on Instagram in the days following her miscarriage:
We only had her for 20 weeks, Life is fragile and precious.
So thankful the Lord gave her to us for that short time! She will be in our hearts forever!💝😇
.
Thank you all for your love and support! We can feel the prayers!💕
.
Thank you, @carlinbates98 for coming to town to be here for me and for doing my hair and makeup for pictures with our little girl!💖
Counting On is no longer filming because of the scandal with eldest son Josh Duggar. You can keep up with the Forsyths on Instagram as well as on their YouTube channel. #FollowTheForsyths
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com