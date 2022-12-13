RHONY Jill Zarin My Unorthodox Life cameo; Julia Haart calls her “sister forever”

If you are caught up on My Unorthodox Life season two on Netflix, it’s likely you noticed (and possibly even squealed!) at the cameo made by none other than Real Housewives of New York alum Jill Zarin.
Turns out, Zarin and Julia Haart are the best of friends… even recently referring to each other as “sisters.”
Jill Zarin’s reality career
Jill Zarin is no stranger to reality television.
An OG of the Real Housewives of New York for four seasons, Zarin’s tagline for seasons one through three was “I run with a fabulous circle of people.” (Is it possible she was referring to Julia Haart?)
More recently, Jill was featured on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season two where fans were happy to see the RHONY alum go head to head with host Dorinda Medley.
Jill Zarin has also made cameos on “Millionaire Matchmaker,” “David Tutera’s CELEBrations,” and “Celebrity Wife Swap.”
My Unorthodox Life season two
In episode six of the Netflix series My Unorthodox Life we get a pretty epic crossover when star Julia Haart visits Jill Zarin’s New York apartment.
The two have drinks and fans could not be more excited to see the pair dining together.
Julia Haart and Jill Zarin friendship
Turns out this isn’t the first time Julia Haart and Jill Zarin have been spotted together.
Earlier this year Haart was a guest at the RHONY alums “star-studded Hamptons Luxury Luncheon.”
The housewife is so close to the My Unorthodox Life star, Haart herself took to Instagram after the party to thank her “sister” Jill.
juliahaart What an extraordinary event for a very powerful cause, the Bobby Zarin Memorial trust c/o New York CommunityTrust! @mrsjillzarin, you’re my sister forever and you bring joy and grace to all who know you ❤️❤️
The first time we met, we were on the same plane flying to Miami. We spent four hours talking to each other and we walked off that plane and we felt like we’d known each other our entire lives. She’s become a real close friend.
The future of RHONY and My Unorthodox Life
While we know that Real Housewives of New York is being rebooted with a new cast lead by Jenna Lyons, less is known about the potential for My Unorthodox Life season three.
Due to the popularity of season two however, we can only assume the reality series will be renewed immediately.
