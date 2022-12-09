What Josh Duggar will eat on first Christmas in prison

Last month we gave you What Josh Duggar will eat on first Thanksgiving in prison. To keep things in the holiday spirit, of course we have to dive into what Josh will eat on Christmas!
Starcasm has all the info on the convicts big feast, and details on what the prison is doing to give some cheer to its inmates.
Josh Duggar Holidays in Prison
As we reported, Josh Duggar spent his first Thanksgiving behind bars last month. The disgraced 19 Kids and Counting star is currently housed at FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas serving 12 years for child pornography.
For Thanksgiving the jail did it up right. Serving both turkey and ham, there was also an abundance of sides including sweet potato casserole.
For Christmas, FCI Seagoville looks to be giving the prisoners another big feast. Similar to Thanksgiving, the meal will include many delicious items.
Josh Duggar Christmas Prison Menu
Obtained exclusively by RadarOnline, Josh Duggar’s prison menu this Christmas looks a lot like what those of us on the outside will be indulging in.
The main meat dishes will again include the prisons signature glazed ham. Also served will be herbed Cornish hen. Yum!
Side dishes are our favorite, and Josh’s correctional institute in Seagoville, Texas promises to deliver again. Mashed potatoes and gravy, buttered corn on the cob, and cranberry sauce are just a few of the foods Josh will have to indulge in.
Broccoli and rice casserole and dinner rolls are also nice additions.
Similar to Thanksgiving, there are also options for vegetarians. If Josh or his fellow inmates so choose, they can opt for veggie lasagna or veggie stuffed peppers.
Presents from Jail?
The prison is going all out this year, even giving the inmates Christmas gifts.
It’s being reported that in addition to festive music and board game time, Josh Duggar will receive “holiday bags filled with various consumable items.”
A Very Duggar Christmas
How are the other Duggar’s spending their Christmas? Joy-Anna is likely staying with immediate family as she’s ready to burst with baby number three.
The Vuolo’s will be spending their first Christmas in their $830,000 Los Angeles home. Jinger will likely be avoiding her family, as her brutal tell-all is set to drop January 31, 2023.
Will Anna see her husband this Christmas? It’s very likely, as the Counting On star has been visiting Josh every chance she gets. However, the jury is out on whether or not she’ll be wearing her new jeans.
