16 & PREGNANT Nikkole’s ex Joshua Drummonds arrested in Michigan EXCLUSIVE

Just two weeks after being released from federal prison, 16 and Pregnant dad Joshua Drummonds is back in jail.

According to jail records, Nikkole Paulun Ledda’s ex was arrested earlier today in Monroe County, Michigan. The arrest was for two felony warrants.

According to court records, Josh has two open felony cases in Monroe County. One is a felony home invasion charge from an incident in 2012. The other open case against Josh is a felony charge of unlawfully driving away from a 2017 incident.

Josh is currently still in custody with two separate bonds set at $1,000 each.

UPDATE – Josh bonded out early in the afternoon on the same day he was arrested.

The bonds for each charge were set in June of 2023 while Josh was still in federal prison. It seems likely that he arranged to turn himself in after his release, but that is purely speculation.

JOSHUA DRUMMONDS BACK IN MONROE, MICHIGAN

Joshua Drummonds was released from a federal prison in Louisiana on May 12. 34-year-old Josh was serving concurrent eight-year sentences for two felony robbery convictions in 2020. Those convictions were just the latest in a very long list of very serious criminal charges for Josh.

Josh revealed he was back in Michigan with a Facebook post on May 20. “Back home!” he captioned a selfie.

Josh’s recent posts indicated he was in Newport, Michigan, which is about 13 miles north of Monroe. However, his Facebook profile indicates he is currently living in Monroe.

Nikkole Paulun Ledda still lives in the area, and she has been quite vocal about her concerns over Josh being released from prison. It’s unclear if she has an active order of protection against Josh.

Nikkole hasn’t posted about Joshua’s most recent arrest.

JOSHUA DRUMMONDS ARREST HISTORY

Given Josh’s history of threatening behavior, Nikkole’s concerns are extremely merited. In case you are unaware of Josh’s past run-ins with the law and his disturbing actions over the years, below is a timeline of our coverage since before he first appeared with Nikkole and their son Lyle on 16 and Pregnant Season 2.

If you are only going to click on a couple of the links, you should check out the post in which “Nikkole Paulun shares disturbing details about Lyle’s dad Joshua Drummonds” and the one about Josh posting photos cutting himself. In both of those posts Nikkole goes into great detail about his frightening actions.

February 16, 2010 – Nikkole Paulun video, photos and bio

February 24, 2010 – 16 & Pregnant Season 2 Episode 2 Nikkole Paulun recap

July 22, 2011 – 16 and Pregnant bad boy Josh Drummonds sentenced for forgery and larceny

April 11, 2012 – Nikkole Paulun shares disturbing details about Lyle’s dad Joshua Drummonds

February 3, 2013 – Nikkole Paulun’s ex Josh Drummonds’ new mug shot photo and arrest details

June 9, 2017 – Joshua Drummonds arrested for assault in Texas

July 19, 2017 – Nikkole Paulun posts photos of ex Josh cutting himself, terrified of his potential release

September 11, 2018 – Joshua Drummonds arrested for attacking guard, attempting to take his gun while hospitalized after suicide attempt

April 5, 2019 – Nikkole Paulun’s ex Joshua Drummonds to be released from jail today

June 5, 2019 – Josh Drummonds arrested again for armed robberies, meth

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com