LOVE AFTER LOCKUP LaTisha Collier tries to undo guilty plea in felony cases EXCLUSIVE

Less than seven weeks after LaTisha Collier pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges, the Life after Lockup star is trying to get out of the plea deal.

As Starcasm previously reported, Latisha pleaded guilty to a 2024 felony theft charge and a 2025 felony forgery charge on April 10. As a result of the plea deal, LaTisha’s 2025 felony identity theft and misdemeanor marijuana possession charges were dismissed.

Another part of the plea deal was the fact that LaTisha would be sentenced as a habitual offender due to her prior felony convictions. According to Iowa statute, that would mean a minimum of three years in prison before being eligible for parole.

LATISHA COLLIER FILES TO GET OUT OF PLEA DEAL

With her July 30 sentencing looming closer and closer, LaTisha Collier had second thoughts about her guilty plea agreement.

The 39-year-old filed a Motion In Arrest Of Judgment earlier today. The motion has a complete timeline of all the events surrounding LaTisha’s criminal cases over the past couple years, which includes multiple attorney changes.

The Motion also reveals LaTisha’s reasoning for wanting to withdraw her guilty plea. Essentially, she says she felt pressure due to a pending trial date for one of the cases. She also has “growing concerns about the strength of the State’s evidence and the credibility issues surrounding key witnesses.”

LaTisha’s full explanation from the motion:

After having time to fully process everything, I realize that part of my decision-making was heavily influenced by the immediate pressure of the Monday trial date. At the time, I understood it was a global plea, but I now realize the theft case was the matter actually set for trial while the other cases were still scheduled further out. I’m struggling with whether I would have made a different decision had I fully separated the timelines mentally and understood I still would have had the opportunity to litigate the forgery/identity theft matters later instead of resolving everything together at once… I’ve continued reviewing the facts and I have growing concerns about the strength of the State’s evidence and the credibility issues surrounding key witnesses. One thing that continues to stand out to me is that the alleged victim portrayed herself as someone completely uninvolved in wrongdoing, yet there are surrounding circumstances that I believe could have been relevant to impeachment and credibility at trial. Combined with the timeline confusion and pressure surrounding the global plea, I feel I may not have fully evaluated my trial options separately for each case.

LaTisha’s attorney concludes with the following arguments:

Had the Defendant fully understood which matters were to be tried on Monday, April 13th, 2026, while signing the Plea Agreement and Written Waiver of Rights and Plea of Guilty, Defendant may not have entered into this Plea Agreement. Had the Defendant not been under the pressure of the pending trial, Defendant may not have entered into this Plea Agreement. As such, the plea was not entered into “voluntarily, intelligently, or understandingly.” Because the plea was not entered into “voluntarily, intelligently, or understandingly,”

Defendant should be allowed to withdraw her plea.

A hearing to address LaTisha’s Motion In Arrest Of Judgment has been scheduled for June 19.

#LoveAfterLockup LaTisha Collier AND her husband Keith Collier were arrested on drug charges today 🤦🏻‍♀️ Starcasm has exclusive arrest details, which include a confidential source for the police and LaTisha's bedside "cookie" box. #LifeAfterLockup LINK: https://t.co/uZpW2wYH5R pic.twitter.com/UixBZZlBHj — Starcasm (@starcasm) November 6, 2025

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com