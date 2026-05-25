Lindsie Chrisley Arrested for DUI in Georgia Following Alleged Reckless Driving Incident

Lindsie Chrisley was arrested in Georgia over Memorial Day weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The arrest was first reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, which obtained records and law enforcement details related to the incident.

Chrisley was allegedly booked on charges including DUI, reckless driving, speeding, improper passing, and attempting to elude police.

The former ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star bonded out shortly after being taken into custody, with bail reportedly set just under $6,000.

Shortly after report surfaced, TMZ published a statement from Chrisley addressing the incident.

According to TMZ, Chrisley claimed she swerved while attempting to avoid hitting an animal on a two-lane road after another driver nearly struck it. She reportedly denied wrongdoing and indicated she intends to contest the allegations.

The arrest adds to an already turbulent year for Chrisley, whose personal life has remained heavily scrutinized following a highly publicized domestic violence dispute involving ex-boyfriend David Landsman earlier this spring.

Landsman was arrested in April on an aggravated assault-strangulation charge following an alleged altercation between the pair.