Why did Brooklyn Beckham block his parents, Victoria and David Beckham? Timeline & explanation of feud

Last month, 20-year-old Cruz Beckham revealed that he and his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, had been blocked by his brother Brooklyn (26.)

Cruz was refuting a headline from The Daily Mail that stated, “David and Victoria Beckham UNFOLLOW estranged son Brooklyn, 26, as it’s revealed he’ll spend Christmas with wife Nicola Peltz’s billionaire parents amid family feud.”

Cruz replied to the headline: “My mum and dad would never unfollow their son.. Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked…as did I.”What Led to the Legal Letter?

The Beckham Family Feud can be traced back at least three years.

The Legal Letter

Brooklyn sent his parents a legal letter at the end of last summer (2025,) requesting that all communication go through lawyers. Legal letters were exchanged between Brooklyn’s representatives at Schillings and David and Victoria’s legal team at Harbottle & Lewis.

According to The Mirror‘s inside sources, the letter was sent because his parents were ignoring his requests to stop posting him on social media.

The sources said his parents ignoring his wishes was affecting his mental health.

The Wedding Dress Controversy

Much of the unresolved tension traces back to Brooklyn’s April 2022 wedding to Nicola. Friction reportedly began when Victoria promised to design Nicola’s wedding dress but ultimately did not deliver. Victoria allegedly called Nicola’s mother, not Nicola herself, to cancel plans to design the dress.

Matters worsened on the wedding day itself when Marc Anthony publicly described Victoria as the most beautiful woman in the room, instead of the bride.

The Instagram Block

The situation reportedly came to a head after Brooklyn shared a video of himself cooking chicken on Instagram. Victoria liked the post, which was a breach of the legal letter. Within 48 hours, Brooklyn had blocked his immediate family on Instagram.

Brooklyn reportedly also blocked his three siblings: Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

At Christmas, David posted a black-and-white childhood photo of Brooklyn, which also worsened the situation.

Missed Family Milestones

Brooklyn and Nicola skipped David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations last summer, and Brooklyn did not publicly acknowledge his father after his knighthood in November.

In August 2025, the pair renewed their vows in a ceremony attended by around 200 guests, most of whom were members of the Peltz family. Brooklyn’s family was reportedly not invited.

The Current State of Affairs

Sources aligned with Brooklyn believe a meaningful apology is necessary to reset the relationship and move forward.

Meanwhile, the senior Beckhams are said to want to “draw a line” under the dispute and move forward without rehashing old grievances. They are reportedly still hurt by what they see as leaks surrounding the wedding and prolonged criticism of Victoria.

Brooklyn has remained in touch with both sets of grandparents. “While things between him and his parents are over… Brooklyn is still very fond of his grandparents. There is a lot of love for them, and that has never faltered,” a source said.

Despite everything, friends insist David and Victoria would “do anything” to reconnect with their son and restore contact. However, with communication now going through legal representatives, reconciliation appears distant.

