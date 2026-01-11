BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Did Forrest and Sheena meet in 2019 in the Philippines?

New evidence suggests 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Forrest McKenzie met his Filipino girlfriend Sheena Peñaranda years before their “first meeting” filmed for the show.

FORREST AND SHEENA RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE

Forrest reveals on the premiere episode of Before The 90 Days Season 8 when he and Sheen first entered into a relationship.

“We’ve been dating for seven years,” Forrest said in his intro, “but we never truly met each other in person.”

Forrest’s mom Molly revealed later in the episode that she was concerned about the relationship because Forrest is autistic, and he was previously scammed by a girl from Indonesia. As a result of her concerns, Molly is flying with Forrest to the Philippines for their first meeting.

“I failed to keep him safe the last time, and I cannot let that happen again,” Molly explained.

Forrest and Sheena met at an airport in the Philippines in a VERY emotional scene that had everyone in tears — including Forrest’s otherwise stoic stepdad Dev.

But, was this actually Forrest and Molly’s first meeting?

DID FORREST AND MOLLY MEET IN 2019?

Evidence has recently surfaced online that suggests Forrest and Sheena (and show producers) may have been lying about when the couple first met in person.

A friend of Sheena’s named Ed Ong wished Sheena happy birthday on Facebook in July of 2019. The birthday message auto-generated a brief video clip that includes a photo of Sheena with Forrest.

Screen caps of the clip were posted on reddit and other online forums. Some questioned whether it proved anything at all because it was unclear if the auto-generated Facebook clips are continually updated to include newer profile photos.

Starcasm found the birthday message posted by Ed Ong, as well as several others he shared around the same time. All of the videos appear to include former profile photos of the recipient of the Happy Birthday message. None of the videos featured current profile photos, including Sheena’s.

Additionally, Forrest looks quite different in the photo than he does in photos and screen caps from his recent trip to the Philippines featured on Before The 90 Days. There is also the fact that he is clearly wearing different glasses. (His shirts appear similar, but they are different as well.)

In addition to the birthday message to Sheena from 2019, a Redditor also found another Facebook post from 2019 that includes a photo of Forrest helping Sheena at her vet clinic in the Philippines.

The translation of the message reads:

3rd 5in1 vaccine. Of course, doc Sheen is still taking care of you. 🥰🥰 You are still very well behaved. Hahahahaha The assistant who is holding you, my grandchildren, is very good. Hahahahaha. Hi doc Sheena Peñaranda & to your hubby 🥰 See you later. [illegible] will be injected.

Starcasm was unable to verify this post. Sheena has locked down her Facebook profile and this post does not appear to be publicly accessible.

90 Day Fiancé blogger Shabooty shared the evidence above on Instagram. “I reached out for comment and Forrest denied the tea,” Shaboooty captioned the photos, “but I don’t believe him, sorry.”

90 Day Fiancé producers are no strangers to fudging the truth a bit to enhance story lines on the show, but lying about a first meeting that actually happened more than five years ago is pretty egregious — even for Sharp. And it doesn’t really seem merited in this case because Forrest and Sheena’s story is no less compelling if they met one time previously, but had to wait years for a second meeting.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com