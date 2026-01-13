90 DAY FIANCÉ Veronica and Seth DV charges dismissed EXCLUSIVE

The domestic violence charges against 90 Day Fiancé star Veronica Rodriguez and her fiancé Seth Daryoushfar have been dismissed, Starcasm can exclusively reveal.

Court records indicate Veronica’s charge of misdemeanor domestic violence and Seth’s charge of misdemeanor assault on a female were both dropped by the prosecutor on January 12 because neither party was willing to testify against the other.

Records indicate both witnesses asserted their Fifth Amendment rights as part of their refusal to testify.

Both cases were voluntary dismissals without leave by the DA. According to DGMooreLaw.com, “Dismissal without leave by DA means the prosecutor has chosen to drop the case on their own, without court approval, and without an option for the case to be reinstated (unless new charges are filed separately).”

VERONICA AND SETH ARREST DETAILS

According to jail records, Veronica Rodriguez was arrested just before 3AM on December 15 at her home in Union County, North Carolina. She was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.

Seth Daryoushfar was arrested at the same address roughly 40 minutes later. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of assault on a female.

Both Veronica and Seth quickly bonded out. Veronica’s bond was $500. Seth’s bond was $2,500.

According to court documents, Veronica “unlawfully and willfully did use physical force against Seth Daryoushfar” by “striking Seth in the face.”

Court documents indicated Seth assaulted Veronica when he “held/grabbed Veronica causing scratches to her wrist and thighs.”

It doesn’t appear Veronica or Seth have commented publicly on their arrests.

VERONICA RODRIGUEZ ARREST HISTORY

This is not the first time 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life and Pillow Talk star Veronica Rodriguez has been behind bars.

As Starcasm exclusively revealed, Veronica was arrested in Florida for multiple felonies, including 3 battery charges, in 2006.

Veronica’s arrest was the result of her alleged outbursts after a traffic accident. Veronica reportedly struck a police officer and a paramedic on the scene.

Two of Veronica’s felony charges were later dismissed. Two of the felony battery charges were later dropped to misdemeanor charges. Those were officially dismissed in April of 2006 after the DA’s office decided not to prosecute.

Starcasm previously reported on Veronica’s 2016 DWI arrest in North Carolina. At the time of our initial report, the outcome of the charge was unclear.

Starcasm spoke with a court clerk who confirmed Veronica was found guilty of Level 4 DWI. (Level 1 is the most severe, Level 5 is the least severe.) She was given a 120-day suspended sentence and 12 months of probation, in addition to fines and court costs.

According to court documents, Veronica Rodriguez was cited for reckless driving in August of 2025 after she was observed going 50 miles per hour in a 25-miles-per-hour zone. As part of a plea agreement, the reckless driving charge was later dismissed.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com