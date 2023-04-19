SOUTHERN CHARM Madison LeCroy’s latest business venture: Tipsy Spritzers!

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy is ready to leave Charleston dizzy, and not just with her comebacks.
The new Chief Marketing Officer of canned wine brand Tipsy Spritzers promises they are making “big moves.” See where you can find the Charmer’s “fave” drink here!
Madison LeCroy-Randle
Madison LeCroy has been chief blonde-bombshell of the Bravo series Southern Charm for 3 seasons. Since 2019 she has been influencing girls who want to copy her lifestyle, and now that includes some delicious spritzers!
Recently married to Brett Randle, LeCroy had a gorgeous wedding and looked more fit than ever!
According to the brand Tipsy Spritzers, she didn’t have to worry about the calories in their sparkling drinks before her big day!
Tipsy Spritzers
The “premium, clean” spritzers boast no malt, preservatives, velcorin, or fake ingredients. YUM! They’re also very vocal about the fact that they’re not in a “skinny can” like popular seltzers, boasting a delicious 12oz pour from a “fat can.”
The alcoholic drinks currently come in 4 delicious flavors: refreshing grapefruit, tangy blackberry, sun-kissed orange, and crisp lemonada and have the most aesthetic packaging.
Made with “real wine and real juice” the distributor suggests you shake gently before opening – this is definitely not a White Claw dupe… it’s a beverage all of its own!
Where to find Tipsy Spritzers
Currently available in the Southeast, it appears the canned alcoholic beverages will be released in more areas soon.
A pilot program for the drinks has been done at Whole Foods, the premiere grocer that also sells liquor… so it’s possible they could be featured country-wide ASAP!
Until then you can purchase them online, currently $14.99 plus shipping for a 4-pack. There is no mixed case available, so you’ll have to commit to a flavor.
Madison has been seen drinking all four, so they must be good… though we’re definitely the most curious about lemonada!
Looks like the majority of in-store locations are in Charleston which makes perfect sense as that’s where LeCroy calls home.
You’ll be able to see the CMO back on Southern Charm when season 9 premieres this fall.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com