Who is Samantha Robertson’s ex-husband? Jay Cutler girlfriend’s *NSYNC connection

Jay Cutler’s relationship history
Jay Cutler is a former NFL player who was a quarterback for the Chicago Bears from 2009-2016. Cutler is also known for his famous roster of relationships.
Cutler was married to Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari from 2013-2022. The pair share 3 kids: Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 7.
During their marriage the couple filmed a reality tv series. Very Cavallari ran for 3 seasons beginning in 2018.
While Cutler was separated from Cavallari he was linked to Jana Kramer, dating a few months in 2021.
Kramer was a star of the popular teen series One Tree Hill and their relationship was rumored to be arranged to make Kristin jealous.
Cutler’s new girlfriend Samantha Robertson
Jay Cutler has gone Instagram Official with the first girl since first separating from Cavallari in 2020. After 3 years, the NFL star finally has a public girlfriend.
Samantha J Robertson recently posted a series of pics of her and Cutler celebrating a wedding in Paris, France. The two look cozy in coordinated outfits.
5 days later the couple was in Montana, where she posted this sunset snap with the former Chicago Bears quarterback.
Samantha Robertson’s ex-husband NSYNC
Samantha Robertson is no stranger to divorce, one thing she may bond with Cutler over.
Robertson has 2 children, Sophia, 11, and River, 9, with Trace Ayala.
Trace Ayala has many jobs, several of which are tied to *NSYNC member Justin Timberlake. Yes, Ayala and Timberlake’s parents were besties who often spent time together.
Ayala now serves as co-founder of the pair’s former clothing line, William Rast, as well as acting as Creative Director to Mr. Timberlake himself.
Lets see if Jay Cutler has Justin dedicate Bye Bye Bye to Kristin Cavallari on the impending *NSYNC reunion tour.
