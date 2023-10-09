90 DAY FIANCE Where is Nicole Nafziger now? 2023 updates

Fans have been wondering what Nicole Nafziger from 90 Day Fiancé has been up to and we have some updates new for 2023.
Keep reading to find out where she is living and if she is still with Azan Tefou…
Fans are curious about Nafziger
Fans on Twitter/X have been begging for an update on Nicole Nafziger from 90 Day Fiancé. A memorable “character,” many want to know if she is still as “delulu” as she was when she starred on the reality series.
I think about them often lmao
— Queen J. (@__inmyownworld_) October 9, 2023
We have some updates as to what Nicole has been doing with her life post-relationship and post-reality tv.
Are Nicole and Azan still together?
Nicole Nafziger was introduced to audiences when she starred on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé, flying to Morocco for partner Azan Tefou. Their relationship was confusing as Tefou refused to hold Nafziger’s hand or show any affection to the 29 year old Floridian.
Since starting a 90 Day Fiancé Nicole has broken up with Azan. Announcing that they were officially separated in July 2021, she has split ties from the Moroccan who she was obsessed with during her time on this series.
Where is Nicole Nafziger now 2023?
According to social media, where Nafziger is still very active, the reality star is doing well, surrounded by family and keeping up with her passions.
Nicole has a separate account for her art called @alwaysnicoleart. The reality star has a love for anime and posts images that she creates on Clip Studio Paint of her favorite cartoons.
Nicole’s daughter May, who was also featured on 90 Day Fiancé, has grown up to be a very mature little girl. Currently Nafziger’s child is 9 years old.
May is enjoying the end of summer and currently spends time with her cousins in Bradenton, Florida where Nicole resides with her family.
Nicole is surrounded by a support system that includes her parents. They all cooked and celebrated Thanksgiving dinner last year together and so it looks as if Nicole is going to be just fine without Azan.
As to whether or not she still works at Starbucks, the last time she posted from there was the above photo 78 weeks ago.
