LAGUNA BEACH Kristin Cavallari to launch solo podcast “Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari”

Laguna Beach‘s Kristin Cavallari is set to launch solo podcast “Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari” after the success of “Back to the Beach” with co-star Stephen Colletti.
Keep reading to learn more…
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari is best known as the star of both Laguna Beach and The Hills. The reality tv “mean girl” was married to NFL star Jay Cutler from 2013-2020 and the pair shared their own reality series Very Cavallari.
Kristin is now known as a wellness guru, with several successful cookbooks that focus on recipes that are gluten free and include fresh items with minimal additives and ingredients.
True Comfort: More Than 100 Cozy Recipes Free of Gluten and Refined Sugar: A Gluten Free Cookbook, True Roots: A Mindful Kitchen with More Than 100 Recipes Free of Gluten, Dairy, and Refined Sugar and Truly Simple: 140 Healthy Recipes for Weekday Cooking: A Cookbook are all New York Times bestsellers.
Cavallari is also a jewelry designer, with her successful stores and line Uncommon James celebrating 6 years dominating the market. Kristin is a mother to 3 – Camden, Saylor and Jaxon, who are often featured on her social media with their likeness hidden for privacy.
Back to the Beach
“Back to the Beach” was a successful collaboration between Cavallari and her Laguna Beach costar Stephen Colletti. The two rewatched the Y2K MTV reality series from the beginning, and every episode had its own corresponding episode on the podcast.
Kristin and Stephen had many special guests on “Back to the Beach,” including Jason Wahler, Jessica Smith, and Lauren Conrad.
Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari
Cavallari’s next venture is a podcast all on her own. “Lets Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari.” The podcast will focus on parenthood, relationships, food, wellness and more.
The timing couldn’t be more perfect. I was looking for a new challenge, and coming off of the enjoyment of the ‘Back To The Beach’ podcast, I thought doing my own could be really fun. I love having the freedom to talk about whatever I want and getting to choose guests who have great stories and can hopefully make people laugh, give them real takeaways, and/or inspire them.
Variety reports that the new podcast with Dear Media will premiere September 12th. Episodes will be released each Tuesday.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com